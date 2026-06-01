Xtalks Announces its Life Science Webinar Calendar for June 2026

Upcoming free, educational webinars from Xtalks will feature topics on cell and gene therapy, clinical trials, commercialization & HEOR, drug discovery & development, healthcare, laboratory technology and pharma manufacturing & supply chain.

TORONTO, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stay on top of current hot topics through free webinars presented by leading experts in the pharma, biotech, medical device and food industries. Access to all webinars is free, so be sure to register today to save your place! Participate in the discussion and stay relevant in your field!

Visit www.xtalks.com to see our upcoming webinars:

CELL AND GENE THERAPY

Jun 10 - Overcoming Challenges in Viral Vector Manufacturing to Meet Commercial Demand for Gene Therapies

CLINICAL TRIALS

Jun 3 - Reduce Supply Risk with RTSM Designs for Radiopharmaceutical Trials

Jun 9 - Reduce Clinical Trial Site Burden Through Better Workflows and Fewer Delays

Jun 10 - From Strategy to Approval: Case Studies in Advancing Clinical Programs for Emerging Biotech

Jun 10 - Getting AI-Ready: A Phased Approach to Clinical Trial Workflow Optimization

Jun 11 - Improve Oncology Clinical Trial Readiness for Faster Proof-of-Concept

Jun 11 - Risk-Based Monitoring in Clinical Trials: Improve Oversight Through Intelligent Review of Digital Endpoint Data

Jun 12 - Executing MRD in Oncology Trials: From Protocol Design to Commercial Impact

Jun 15 - Plan Patient Interviews to Strengthen Trial Data Readiness

Jun 16 - Post‑ASCO 2026: Translating Insights into Trial Development and Execution Strategies

Jun 18 - Hybrid Operating Models: A Practical Guide to Harmonizing Priorities in Clinical Development

Jun 18 - Strengthen Participant-Site Readiness for Complex Rare Disease Trials

Jun 18 - Empowering Clinical Sites to Drive Engagement and Retention among Human-Centered Trials

Jun 22 - Why Level Setting around Site Technology May Be The Most Overlooked Step in Clinical Trial Planning

Jun 23 - Improve Trial Readiness with Tech-Enabled FSP Delivery Models

Jun 24 - eCOA: Has It Lived Up to the Promise? A Realistic Assessment for Today's Trials

Jun 24 - The New Endpoints Reshaping Oncology Trial Design

Jun 29 - Using Lessons from FinTech to Improve Clinical Trial Interoperability

Jun 29 - Strengthen Trial Readiness with Integrated CTMS and eTMF Systems

COMMERCIALIZATION & HEOR

Jun 2 - Beyond Monitoring: How AI Is Turning Pharma CI into a Commercial Decision Engine

Jun 22 - Connect Commercial Models to Improve Decision-Making in the Pharma AI Era

Jun 23 - AI and Automation in Artwork & Labelling for Life Sciences: Advancing Quality and Efficiency

Jun 25 - How To Strengthen Launch Strategies With Medical-Commercial Collaboration

DRUG DISCOVERY & DEVELOPMENT

Jun 2 - Scaling Cell Line Development: Enabling IND-Ready, GMP-Compatible Workflows (Broadcast 1)

Jun 3 - Scaling Cell Line Development: Enabling IND-Ready, GMP-Compatible Workflows (Broadcast 2)

Jun 4 - How Genomic Data Improves Drug Development Timelines and Success

Jun 8 - IMP Labeling Workflows That Reduce Relabeling Risk and Start-Up Delays

Jun 9 - Innovating Peptide Manufacturing Through Modular Design and Process Intensification

Jun 11 - Avoid Post-FACS Sorting Delays: Choosing the Best Single B Cell Workflow for Antibody Discovery (Broadcast 1)

Jun 12 - Avoid Post-FACS Sorting Delays: Choosing the Best Single B Cell Workflow for Antibody Discovery (Broadcast 2)

Jun 17 - Prevent Advanced Therapy Program Delays with Early Supply Chain Strategy

Jun 30 - From Biomarker to Market: Optimizing Access for Precision Therapies

HEALTHCARE

Jun 4 - Improve Precision Medicine Timelines in Community Oncology Care

LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY

Jun 9 - IVDR Process Overview with Case-study on IVDR Implementation for Custom LDT Assays

PHARMA MANUFACTURING & SUPPLY CHAIN

Jun 8 - Improve Fill-Finish Yield for Today's High-Value Drug Products

Jun 15 - AI-driven Rapid Response In Supply Chains With Lower Cost To Serve

Jun 18 - Reduce Supply Chain Delays in Life Sciences Manufacturing

Jun 23 - De-Risk USP <665> Compliance for Single-Use Systems

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks — The Life Science Community™ empowers professionals across pharma, biotech, medtech, healthcare and research with the trusted knowledge and collaborative insights that move the industry forward. Powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., Xtalks delivers news, feature articles, webinars, podcasts, videos, expert interviews, curated job opportunities and more designed to support informed decision-making in a fast-evolving sector.

Every year, thousands of professionals rely on Xtalks for timely intelligence, peer perspectives and industry thought leadership. Join our life science community to stay informed, connected and ready for what's next.

To learn more about Xtalks, visit www.xtalks.com

For information about working with Xtalks to host your webinar, visit https://xtalks.com/partner-with-us/

Contact:

Ayesha Rashid

Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x272

Email: [email protected]

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