Xtalks Announces its Life Science Webinar Calendar for May 2026

Upcoming free, educational webinars from Xtalks will feature topics in biomarkers, clinical trials, drug discovery & development, healthcare, medical device and pharma manufacturing & supply chain.

TORONTO, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stay on top of current hot topics through free webinars presented by leading experts in the pharma, biotech, medical device and food industries. Access to all webinars is free, so be sure to register today to save your place! Participate in the discussion and stay relevant in your field!

Visit www.xtalks.com to see our upcoming webinars:

BIOMARKERS

May 12 - Enhance Neurodegenerative Detection and Monitoring with BD-pTau 217 and α-Syn

CLINICAL TRIALS

May 6 - MRD-Driven Oncology Trials: Regulatory, Clinical and Pharmacology Considerations

May 7 - AI and Emerging Technologies in Clinical Trials: Practical Applications and Regulatory Considerations

May 12 - Chronic Inflammatory Dermatoses: Designing Trials for Late-Stage Success

May 13 - Neuroscience Drug Development: How Novel Applications of AI Could Meaningfully Disrupt Traditional Development Strategies

May 20 - Using AI to Responsibly Accelerate Clinical Trials Under Regulatory Scrutiny

May 20 - Measuring What Matters in ALS: The ALSFRS-R

May 21 - Strengthen Readiness for a Potential SAS-to-R Shift in Data Analytics

May 26 - Reduce Delays from Operational Gaps in Oncology Clinical Trials

May 28 - EU Clinical Trial Regulation: Latest Developments and Upcoming Opportunities

May 28 - From Amendments to Optimization: How AI is Transforming Clinical Trial Design

DRUG DISCOVERY & DEVELOPMENT

May 26 - Accelerate Predictive Drug Discovery with Scalable 3D Human Functional Models

May 27 - Improving Radioligand Therapy Translation with Large Animal Studies

May 27 - Insights into first-in-human study design of oligonucleotides

May 27 - Accelerating CHO Process Optimization for Faster Scale-Up Readiness

May 28 - Seamless Biopharmaceutical Development for Accelerated Validation Readiness

HEALTHCARE

May 27 - Improve Patient Experience Through Digital Enablement Strategies: The Patient-First Equation

MEDICAL DEVICE

May 19 - How AI Can Reduce Inspection Risk and Strengthen QMSR Readiness

PHARMA MANUFACTURING & SUPPLY CHAIN

May 12 - Media Manufacturing Strategies to Reduce GMP Transition Risk

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks — The Life Science Community™ empowers professionals across pharma, biotech, medtech, healthcare and research with the trusted knowledge and collaborative insights that move the industry forward. Powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., Xtalks delivers news, feature articles, webinars, podcasts, videos, expert interviews, curated job opportunities and more designed to support informed decision-making in a fast-evolving sector.

Every year, thousands of professionals rely on Xtalks for timely intelligence, peer perspectives and industry thought leadership. Join our life science community to stay informed, connected and ready for what's next.

To learn more about Xtalks, visit www.xtalks.com

For information about working with Xtalks to host your webinar, visit https://xtalks.com/partner-with-us/

Contact:

Ayesha Rashid

Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x272

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks