Xtalks Launches Life Sciences United (XLSU), a New Global Alliance for Nonprofit Life Science Organizations

XLSU provides nonprofit life science organizations with new opportunities for collaboration, visibility and shared learning across the global life sciences community. To mark its launch, XLSU will host its first collaborative webinar on July 13, 2026, exploring how advocacy perspectives can help shape the future of neurology research.

TORONTO, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xtalks is pleased to announce the launch of Xtalks Life Sciences United (XLSU), a global alliance and collaborative network designed to bring together nonprofit organizations across the life sciences.

Built on the foundation of Xtalks, a trusted platform that has connected life science professionals worldwide for more than 20 years, XLSU extends this mission to organizations. Bringing together associations, societies, foundations, patient advocacy groups and research networks, XLSU creates opportunities for collaboration, visibility, knowledge sharing and community engagement.

While the life sciences ecosystem is highly interconnected, many organizations face similar challenges and opportunities without having a dedicated space to connect and learn from one another. XLSU was created to help bridge these gaps and foster meaningful collaboration across the broader life sciences community.

Through webinars, panel discussions, editorial features, newsletters and social media initiatives, member organizations can expand their reach, showcase their work and build connections with peers across the global life sciences ecosystem.

"XLSU was created to strengthen connections across the life sciences community and provide nonprofit organizations with new opportunities to collaborate, learn from one another and expand their reach," said Sara Hadi, PhD, Director of Xtalks Life Sciences United. "By bringing organizations together, we hope to foster meaningful conversations that ultimately advance science, improve patient outcomes and strengthen the impact of the life sciences ecosystem as a whole."

To mark the launch of the initiative, XLSU will host its first collaborative community event, "How Advocacy Perspectives Can Improve Neurology Research," on July 13, 2026. The discussion will bring together leaders from neurology and neuroscience advocacy organizations and medical groups to explore how advocacy perspectives can help inform research priorities, patient engagement and future approaches to neurological care and innovation.

The panel will feature representatives from organizations including the National Ataxia Foundation, Accelerated Cure Project, The Epilepsy Association of Edmonton and Northern Alberta and the FamilieSCN2A Foundation. Together, these organizations will discuss unmet needs across neurological conditions, barriers to diagnosis and research participation, opportunities for collaboration and the role advocacy organizations play in shaping future research and care strategies.

As the XLSU community continues to grow, future initiatives will include educational events, collaborative discussions, leadership interviews, editorial features and networking opportunities designed to support nonprofit organizations working across the life sciences.

Membership in XLSU is free and open to nonprofit organizations, including:

Associations

Societies and Foundations

Research Networks

Patient Advocacy Groups

Organizations interested in learning more about XLSU or joining the community can visit Xtalks Life Sciences United (XLSU).

Together, XLSU members are helping build a more connected, collaborative and impactful global life sciences community.

About Xtalks Life Sciences United (XLSU)

Xtalks Life Sciences United (XLSU) is a free global alliance and collaborative network for nonprofit organizations across the life sciences. By bringing together associations, societies, foundations, research networks and patient advocacy groups, XLSU provides opportunities for collaboration, knowledge sharing, visibility and community engagement.

About Xtalks

Xtalks is a leading provider of educational webinars, editorial content and digital marketing solutions for FDA- and EMA-regulated industries. For more than 20 years, Xtalks has connected life science professionals with expert insights, industry trends and educational opportunities across the global healthcare and life sciences sectors.

Contact:

Sara Hadi

Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x227

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks