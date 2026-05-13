Xtalks Named Media Partner for the Canadian Pharma & Biotech PPM Summit Toronto

Xtalks will serve as an official Media Partner for the Canadian Pharma & Biotech Project, Program and Portfolio Management Summit (PPM Summit Toronto), hosted by Why Summits on May 27-28, 2026. The event will bring together leaders from pharma, biotech and across the life sciences ecosystem to discuss portfolio strategy, AI-enabled decision-making, resource and risk management and Canada's role within global portfolios.

TORONTO, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xtalks — The Life Science Community™ announces its role as an official Media Partner for the Canadian Pharma & Biotech Project, Program and Portfolio Management Summit (PPM Summit Toronto), taking place May 27-28, 2026. Hosted by Why Summits, the event will convene senior leaders from pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations, as well as CROs, technology providers and consulting firms, to examine the evolving role of portfolio management in today's life sciences landscape.

As the industry faces increasing pressure to accelerate development timelines, optimize resource allocation and manage risk across complex global operations, effective project, program and portfolio management (PPM) has become a critical capability. The summit will address how organizations are adapting to these demands while navigating challenges such as pricing pressures, regulatory requirements and supply chain uncertainty.

"Canadian pharma and biotech portfolio leaders are navigating an environment that demands sharper decisions than ever before. At the PPM Summit Toronto, the best insights come from everywhere in the room: seasoned speakers who have lived these decisions firsthand, and delegates who bring their own challenges to every workshop, roundtable and panel. This is not a sit-and-absorb event. It is a working summit. Participants leave with insights they can implement the next working day," said Kristina Sestakova, Conference Producer of the Toronto Conference, Why Summits.

The two-day program will feature keynote presentations, panel discussions, case studies and interactive workshops focused on practical solutions for improving portfolio performance. Key topics include building resilient portfolios in the Canadian market, integrating data and AI into decision-making processes, managing cross-functional collaboration and strengthening Canada's position within global portfolios.

"As a Media Partner, Xtalks is proud to support coverage of the PPM Summit Toronto, an event that brings together industry leaders to share practical strategies and insights for navigating complexity and driving better portfolio decisions across the life sciences sector," said Vera Kovacevic, Editor-in-Chief of Xtalks.

Attendees will gain insights into how organizations are aligning strategy and execution across functions, leveraging digital tools to enhance decision-making and managing risk and resources across the value chain.

Event Details:

Event: Canadian Pharma & Biotech Project, Program and Portfolio Management Summit (PPM Summit Toronto)

Dates: May 27-28, 2026

Location: Four Points by Sheraton Toronto Mississauga, Toronto, Canada

Organizer: Why Summits

Media Partner: Xtalks

For more information and to register for the event, please visit PPM Summit Toronto 2026.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks — The Life Science Community™ empowers professionals across pharma, biotech, medtech, healthcare and research with the trusted knowledge and collaborative insights that move the industry forward. Powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., Xtalks delivers news, feature articles, webinars, podcasts, videos, expert interviews, curated job opportunities and more designed to support informed decision-making in a fast-evolving sector.

Every year, thousands of professionals rely on Xtalks for timely intelligence, peer perspectives and industry thought leadership. Join our life science community to stay informed, connected and ready for what's next.

To learn more about Xtalks, visit www.xtalks.com

For information about working with Xtalks to host your webinar, visit https://xtalks.com/partner-with-us/

Contact:

Vera Kovacevic

Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks