XtalPi and HKU's Advanced Biomedical Instrumentation Centre Sign MoU to Accelerate Deep Tech Commercialization

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XtalPi Inc. (XtalPi) and the Advanced Biomedical Instrumentation Centre (ABIC or the Centre) at the University of Hong Kong (HKU) have entered a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that outlines a roadmap for scientific collaboration and commercialization of deep tech developed by ABIC researchers located both in Hong Kong and globally.

XtalPi, a leading global technology company, is renowned for its expertise in integrating physics-based computation, artificial intelligence (AI), and robotics to propel the discovery and evolution of groundbreaking medicines and innovative materials. Under the MOU, the company will evaluate the commercialization potential of ABIC's technology and IP portfolio, developed by the Centre's scientific teams from renowned academic institutions in Hong Kong and the Harvard School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. XtalPi's global team will lead commercial endeavors of selected ABIC technologies, while also promoting knowledge exchange with ABIC researchers regarding product development and commercialization. This collaboration is a compelling testament to XtalPi's commitment to converting fundamental scientific research into impactful business solutions for biotech and life science industries in both Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area.

ABIC will harness XtalPi's global expertise to foster collaboration between research organizations and commercialization-driven groups. The partnership will unite leading engineers, scientists, and clinicians at the Centre to develop affordable next-generation diagnostic and therapeutic technologies that will significantly impact healthcare in Asia and beyond.

"We are enthusiastic about partnering with XtalPi to uncover commercial opportunities for our technology portfolio," Prof. Anderson Shum, Centre Director of ABIC and Professor of Department of Mechanical Engineering at The University of Hong Kong, commented. "XtalPi's robust expertise in therapeutic discovery and development, engineering, and AI will benefit ABIC's research and IP strategies to better address business demands. We eagerly anticipate a close collaboration with XtalPi to transition groundbreaking scientific research into tangible industrial applications."

Prof. David Weitz, Faculty Investigator at ABIC and Mallinckrodt Professor of Physics and Applied Physics at Harvard University, said, "We are excited about working with a global technology platform company like XtalPi, which has established a strong global footprint and a deep understanding of how to evaluate and commercialize early-stage technologies. We are looking forward to working closely with XtalPi's global teams of scientific and business leaders to bring our scientific discoveries to the market."

Dr. Shuhao Wen, PhD, Co-founder and Chairman at XtalPi, said, "ABIC offers an impressive, unique portfolio of technologies developed by elite researchers from top institutions. Our team is eager to drive the translation of scientific concepts into products that can positively impact the health of individuals globally." Dr. Wen also remarked, "XtalPi has an unwavering belief that Hong Kong will remain a crucial hub in the biotech industry. We are deeply committed to fostering collaborations with esteemed research institutions in Hong Kong, such as ABIC, to harness the synergies between academia and the industrial sector."

About XtalPi Inc.

XtalPi is an innovative technology company powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics. Founded in 2014 on the MIT campus, XtalPi is dedicated to driving intelligent and digital transformation in the life science and new materials industries. With tightly interwoven quantum physics, AI, cloud computing, and large-scale clusters of robotic workstations, XtalPi offers a range of technology solutions, services, and products to accelerate and empower innovation for biopharmaceutical and new materials companies worldwide.

About ABIC

The mission of the Advanced Biomedical Instrumentation Centre is to accelerate progress in translating advanced biomedical instrumentation from research and development into real-world healthcare solutions that benefit people in Hong Kong and around the world. The Centre aims to foster collaboration among top-notch engineers, scientists and clinicians to develop next-generation microfluidics and low-cost instrumentation technologies.

