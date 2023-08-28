XtalPi Inc. Unveils "XtalPi Intelligent Automation" and Announces New Automation Facility in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XtalPi Inc. (XtalPi), a leading technology platform company renowned for melding physics-based computation, artificial intelligence (AI), and robotics to advance the discovery and evolution of groundbreaking medicines and innovative materials, unveiled its newest brand, XtalPi Intelligent Automation, at the inaugural Intelligent Automation Forum on August 25th, 2023, in Shanghai, China.

XtalPi Intelligent Automation embodies XtalPi's vision to revolutionize modern laboratory automation solutions, reshaping the ecosystem of scientific exploration and addressing significant R&D challenges in multiple industrial sectors. This brand spearheads the design and production of next-generation laboratory automation platforms, with emphases on efficiency, flexibility, scalability, seamless integration with third-party hardware and software, and digital twin applications. The brand extends an array of discovery services and solutions powered by these platforms to global partners.

At the forum, XtalPi also announced the launch of a new facility in Shanghai, a strategic move to expand its capacity, addressing the rapidly rising demand for high-quality, efficient R&D outsourcing across diverse domains including drug and materials discovery. This Shanghai site is XtalPi's largest automation lab in China, surpassing the automation R&D lab of its headquarters in Shenzhen. The facility is set to be fully operational by late Q3 2023, housing over 100 automated workstations and automation clusters. The initial areas of focus will be on serving drug discovery and pharmaceutical development projects. XtalPi now operates three global automation laboratories that serve partners across three major hubs: Shenzhen, Shanghai, and Boston.

Jian Ma, CEO of XtalPi, expressed, "Our unwavering dedication is to create a robust, intelligent R&D infrastructure, curate tools tailored for optimal data flow, and lead the charge in next-generation automated lab systems." Ma continued, "Our infrastructure is meticulously designed to leverage the immense potential of big data. These data are analyzed by AI to provide insights and ideas that guide and accelerate R&D processes. Our diverse portfolio, ranging from individual automated workstations to expansive cluster automation and specialized chemical synthesis services for drug discovery, stands as a testament to our commitment to transforming how science is conducted in the future."

About XtalPi

XtalPi is an innovative technology company powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics. Founded in 2014 on the MIT campus, XtalPi is dedicated to driving intelligent and digital transformation in the life science and new materials industries. With tightly interwoven quantum physics, AI, cloud computing, and large-scale clusters of robotic workstations, XtalPi offers a range of technology solutions, services, and products to accelerate and empower innovation for biopharmaceutical and new materials companies worldwide.

