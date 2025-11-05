XtalPi Subsidiary Ailux Announces Strategic Collaboration with Lilly to Advance Bispecific Antibody Development

SHANGHAI, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ailux, an innovator in AI-powered biologics and a wholly owned subsidiary of XtalPi (2228.HK), a global leader in AI drug discovery, today announced a strategic platform-based collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company ("Lilly") to accelerate the discovery and development of bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases.

Through this collaboration, Lilly will gain access to Ailux's AI-powered bispecific antibody engineering platform, which integrates advanced structural modeling, generative design, and developability analytics to deliver therapeutic constructs with novel function, optimal efficacy and drug-like properties.

Under the terms of the agreement, Lilly may nominate an undisclosed number of target pairs for bispecific antibody design and may also obtain a license to Ailux's proprietary platform for internal use. The agreement includes upfront and near-term payments totaling a double-digit million-dollar amount, including a platform license option. The total potential value of the deal, which includes development, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments, is up to $345 million.

"Lilly has been a long-time partner of ours," said Jian Ma, PhD, CEO and co-founder of XtalPi. "We are proud to see Lilly expand this trusted relationship into the biologics space, recognizing the potential of our AI-enabled platforms to create transformative therapies."

"Bispecific antibodies represent one of the most promising directions in today's therapeutic landscape," said Alex (Yi) Li, CEO of Ailux and SVP of XtalPi. "At Ailux, we have built AI-powered solutions that can rapidly engineer panels of monospecific antibodies into bispecifics with superior efficacy and developability. We are excited to collaborate with Lilly, a global leader in biotherapeutics, to advance next-generation molecules toward the clinic."

About Ailux

Ailux is a biologics innovation company dedicated to developing advanced biotherapeutics with AI-powered solutions. As XtalPi's dedicated biologics platform, Ailux integrates proprietary computational models with state-of-the-art wet lab capabilities to tackle previously undruggable targets and design molecules with novel therapeutic profiles. With a global team of more than 100 members, Ailux partners with leading biopharmaceutical companies to translate cutting-edge science into transformative medicines.

About XtalPi

XtalPi Holdings Limited (XtalPi, 2228.HK) was founded in 2015 by three physicists from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). It is an innovative R&D platform powered by quantum physics, artificial intelligence, and robotics. By integrating first-principles calculations, AI algorithms, high-performance cloud computing, and standardized automation systems, XtalPi provides digital and intelligent R&D solutions for companies in the pharmaceutical, materials science, agricultural technology, energy, new chemicals, and cosmetics industries.

