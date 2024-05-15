XtalPi to Host Inaugural Symposium on the Acceleration of Drug Discovery Through the Use of AI, Automation, and Digitalization

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XtalPi Inc. (XtalPi), a leading global technology company in integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics to advance the discovery of medicines and innovative materials, announced it will host XtalPi Tech Talks, a one-day symposium on June 6, 2024, in Boston, Massachusetts. The event is dedicated to unraveling the intricate dynamics of AI, automation, and digitalization within the realm of drug discovery.

The symposium, themed Accelerating Drug Discovery through AI, Automation, & Digitalization, will feature speakers from Merck & Co., Pfizer, Novartis, Sail Biomedicines & Harbinger Health (Flagship Pioneering Companies), Psivant, MIT, and XtalPi, followed by a networking reception for all attendees. XtalPi plans to make this symposium an annual event, providing a collaborative brainstorming space for the scientific community in the Boston area and beyond, while also celebrating advancements in AI, automation, and digitalization.

"XtalPi has always embraced the power of AI and automation to enhance drug discovery, and we're very excited to engage in dialogue with other likeminded trailblazers," Sarah Trice, US COO of XtalPi, commented on the event. "We believe the most innovative ideas often arise from organic interactions and hope the symposium will serve as a gathering for those conversations to take place. We're also revealing a new lab location in Cambridge soon, and look forward to hosting several events there in the coming years to continue to build this community."

Event Details:

Date: June 6, 2024

June 6, 2024 Time : 12:30PM - 7:00PM EST

: Location : Merck Research Laboratories, 33 Avenue Louis Pasteur, Boston, MA 02115

: Merck Research Laboratories, 33 Avenue Louis Pasteur, 02115 Registration Link: https://info.xtalpi.com/xtalpi-techtalks

About XtalPi

XtalPi is an innovative technology company powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics. Founded in 2015 on the MIT campus, XtalPi is dedicated to driving intelligent and digital transformation in the life science and new materials industries. With tightly interwoven quantum physics, AI, cloud computing, and large-scale clusters of robotic workstations, XtalPi offers a range of technology solutions, services, and products to accelerate and empower innovation for biopharmaceutical and new materials companies worldwide.

