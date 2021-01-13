XtalPi to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XtalPi Inc., an Artificial Intelligence (AI) drug discovery and development technology company, is presenting virtually at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 at 12:10 PM ET.

The live webcast with XtalPi Chief Strategy Officer, Dr. Alan Jiang, will be accessible at: https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/healthcare21/sessions/35249-xtalpi-inc/webcast

XtalPi is known for its Intelligent Digital Drug Discovery and Development (ID4) platform that addresses key drug properties and research challenges throughout the R&D process, from drug discovery to drug solid state development. By integrating quantum physics, artificial intelligence, and cloud high-performance computing, XtalPi has developed a series of in silico tools that empower faster and more accurate modeling of molecules and proteins for improved pharmaceutical research efficiency and success rate.

Last September, XtalPi announced a Series C round of $318.8 million to further integrate its virtual predictions with real-world data and modern laboratories for better pre-clinical candidates with less time and experiments needed.

XtalPi's technology is trusted and chosen by top global pharmaceutical companies and its list of collaborators continue to expand. Recently, XtalPi has announced several AI R&D partnerships, including a drug discovery program for "undruggable" targets with UK biotech PhoreMost, a partnership with 3D Medicines Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize next-generation cancer immunotherapy candidates, and a drug discovery pipeline collaboration with Huadong Medicine Co., Ltd. for a series of promising cancer targets.

About XtalPi Inc.

XtalPi is a pharmaceutical technology company that is reinventing the industry's approach to drug research and development with its Intelligent Digital Drug Discovery and Development (ID4) platform. With tightly interwoven quantum physics, artificial intelligence, and high-performance cloud computing algorithms, XtalPi's ID4 platform provides accurate predictions on the physicochemical and pharmaceutical properties of small-molecule candidates for drug design, solid-form selection, and other critical aspects of drug development. XtalPi is dedicated to improving the efficiency, accuracy, and success rate of drug research and development, and contributing to a healthier society worldwide.

Founded in 2014 by a group of quantum physicists at MIT, XtalPi has since built an elite team with multi-disciplinary expertise in physics, chemistry, pharmaceutical R&D, and algorithm design. XtalPi's cutting-edge technologies, innovative solutions, and diverse applications across the pharmaceutical value chain have helped it gain industry approval and establish strategic partnerships with top international pharmaceutical companies.

For more info, visit www.xtalpi.com

Media Contact:

Ruyu Wang

E-Mail: [email protected]

SOURCE XtalPi Inc.

Related Links

xtalpi.com

