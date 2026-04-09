BELGRADE, Mont., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: XTNT), in partnership with the Montana Governor's Office of Community Service (GOCS), today announced support for the Threshold of Life Memorial, a statewide initiative honoring organ, eye, and tissue donors and the lives they have impacted.

Xtant Medical and Montana Governor’s Office of Community Service Announce Support for “Threshold of Life” Memorial

Planned for installation on the Montana State Capitol grounds in Helena, the outdoor memorial will serve as a lasting tribute to donors, both living and deceased. It will be a place of reflection for families, recipients, and those awaiting transplantation. The project has been approved for design and location, with a targeted completion of Summer 2028.

The Threshold of Life Memorial reflects Montana's strong culture of donation and service. Currently, 86% of Montanans are registered organ donors, which is significantly higher than the national average, underscoring the importance of honoring those who have given the gift of life.

"Honoring donors and their families are at the heart of this initiative," said Sarah Sadowski, Director of the Governor's Office of Community Service. "The Threshold of Life Memorial will provide a meaningful, permanent space to recognize their generosity while continuing to inspire future generations to register as donors."

"Xtant Medical is proud to support this important initiative," said Sean Browne, Chief Executive Officer of Xtant Medical. "Our mission is rooted in the science and responsibility of honoring the gift of donation. Supporting a memorial of this significance reflects our commitment to the donors, families, and communities we serve."

The memorial's design incorporates symbolic elements representing the journey of donation, including water to reflect the ripple effect of one life impacting many, a circular structure representing the continuity of life, and a pollinator garden symbolizing renewal and transformation.

Led by the Governor's Office of Community Service, the project builds on longstanding statewide efforts to raise awareness of organ, eye, and tissue donation, including National Donate Life Month each April.

The Threshold of Life Memorial is funded entirely through private support, with the Helena Area Community Foundation serving as the project's fiscal sponsor.

In recognition of National Donate Life Month, Xtant Medical and GOCS are working together to raise awareness of the memorial and encourage continued participation in organ, eye, and tissue donor registration.

For more information about the Threshold of Life Memorial or to learn how to support the initiative, visit: https://serve.mt.gov/commission-initiatives/Organ-Donation-and-Memorial

About Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.

Xtant Medical's mission of honoring the gift of donation so that our patients can live as full and complete a life as possible, is the driving force behind our company. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (www.xtantmedical.com) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics serving the chronic and surgical wound care and sports medicine markets, as well as spinal implant systems. Xtant people are dedicated and talented, operating with the highest integrity to serve our customers.

The symbols ™ and ® denote trademarks and registered trademarks of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. or its affiliates, registered as indicated in the United States, and in other countries. All other trademarks and trade names referred to in this release are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.