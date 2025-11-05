Xtant Medical Announces Commercial Launch of CollagenX™

Launch further expands Xtant's biologics product portfolio to include surgical wound closure

BELGRADE, Mont., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: XTNT), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal, orthopedic, and wound care disorders, today announced the commercial launch of CollagenX™, its bovine collagen particulate product for surgical wound closure designed to promote healing, prevent dehiscence, and help mitigate concerns related to surgical site infections.

CollagenX is a potential addition to every case type currently addressed by Xtant's biologics portfolio, as well as procedures performed in other surgical disciplines.

Sean Browne, President and CEO of Xtant Medical, stated, "The commercial launch of CollagenX for surgical wound closure enhances our extensive orthobiologics portfolio and demonstrates our dedication to innovation in meeting the diverse needs of surgeons and patients. As one of the few fully vertically integrated regenerative medicine firms, we are uniquely equipped to deliver the quality and consistency that can significantly improve patient outcomes."

About Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.

Xtant Medical's mission of honoring the gift of donation so that our patients can live as full and complete a life as possible, is the driving force behind our company. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (www.xtantmedical.com) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics serving the chronic and surgical wound care and sports medicine markets, as well as spinal implant systems. Xtant people are dedicated and talented, operating with the highest integrity to serve our customers.

The symbols ™ and ® denote trademarks and registered trademarks of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. or its affiliates, registered as indicated in the United States, and in other countries. All other trademarks and trade names referred to in this release are the property of their respective owners.

