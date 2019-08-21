XTAR releases new charger PB2S, Type-C Dual-role Fast Charger and Power Bank

The PB2S is not only an intelligent Li-ion battery charger, but also a portable power bank. It can charge mobile devices anytime, anywhere and features a TYPE-C and a USB-C port, which can both be used for output and charging two external devices at the same time, more convenient for outdoor usage. Just take off its magnetic cover and insert your battery.

"As you can see in the market, there are different protocols among the phones, so that also means it is difficult to produce a product that is compatible with all the PD devices. We have spent much time on product development to make a better user experience for our customers," David Zou, CEO of XTAR said. "We are confident that customers would enjoy the upgraded PB2S, you can even DIY the capacity of the power bank up to 10000mAh+. If there are enough batteries, PB2S is your outdoor charging station."

The PB2S displays real-time charging/ discharging current and voltage, battery capacity percentage, and supports a one-handed button to check each battery's charging voltage and current. With the Patented Safe Technology, battery charging & discharging balancing technology to balance the current flow in and flow out, which prolongs battery life and makes all of capacity available for use and increase each cell's longevity.

What's more, The XTAR PB2S supports the popular QC3.0+PD3.0 dual-protocol fast charging, compatible with most fast-charging adapters of most phones on the market, whether the phone runs on Android or iOS, just go and charge your phone and it'll be fully charged shortly. The specially designed Type-C input is also compatible with various adapters to ensure your MOZA Air 2 has an endless power supply.

The XTAR adopts rubber-painted material, skin-friendly touch features, and they are constructed from flame retardant and fire resistant PC materials to extend the charger's lifespan and ensure safety. The upgraded PB2S will surely be a good help in life, even when one is in vaping life, outdoors or in need of charging cellphones.

XTAR products and PB2S are available on Amazon, eBay, Shopee & Aliexpress. To learn more about PB2S, please visit: www.xtar.cc. Or you may also connect with XTAR on Facebook (facebook.com/ShenzhenXTAR), Instagram (instagram.com/xtar_official), Twitter (twitter.com/ShenzhenXTAR)

About XTAR

Founded in 2006, XTAR is an electronic technology company that integrates R&D, production, sales and service in Shenzhen. XTAR has been specializing in the development and manufacture of high quality Li-ion batteries, smart chargers, and LED flashlights for over 13 years and the R&D department has obtained over 70 patents.

