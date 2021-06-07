XTAR SN4 Released on Kickstarter June 7, 2021 : A Camera Battery Charger Tailored for Photography and Videography

LOS ANGELES, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a photographer or vlogger, it's common to have multiple cameras and photographic equipment; different camera brands come with an exclusive set of chargers. But taking all those with you means lugging a bunch of extra bags or constantly having to swap out batteries or connections to get them each charged on a single port.

With a 15-year charger-developing experience, XTAR provides the best solution with the camera battery charger SN4. It's a multiple battery charger that can save you from the trouble of carrying different brand chargers in your space-restricted backpack. You will be able to save space and money by using a single charger base and a series of docks to deal with multiple batteries from most popular brands, like Canon and Nikon. The smarter, more adaptive design of SN4 means you can easily clip in a charging dock to charge a battery or un-clip it for storage in seconds.

The charger can be powered by a PD or QC adapter indoors, car adapter in vehicles, or USB power bank when you are outside with several cameras. When connected with the XTAR PD45 adapter, it's able to support super-fast 3A charging speed in a single slot that's four times faster than standard or original chargers.

Better yet, it can hook a maximum of four batteries of different brands together at the same time in a smart, adaptive power daisy chain that ensures each one gets maximum power efficiency without overheating or overcharging. It's also surprising that this charger also has a function of 0V activation like all other XTAR chargers do, which means your over-discharged camera batteries can be brought back to life and save you extra cost on batteries.

It supports a huge list of camera batteries from Canon, Nikon and Sony. XTAR recognized that there would be more popular cameras in the future by different brands like Olympus, GoPro, DJI, Fujifilm, and Panasonic with different batteries. Accordingly, XTAR will release a series of new docks to fit these batteries.

SN4 has a clean display that shows the current power percentage of each battery being charged and the charge current levels being supplied to each slot. The size is also compact enough to be the least of your worries while taking lifestyle or nature photos on camping trips or adventure journeys.

Price and Availability

To be launched on Kickstarter on June 7, it will be set with five different rewards, ranging from one simple kit to a full set and a limited 500 Super Early Bird pledges at US$39 will be offered.

The first batch is estimated to ship in July 2021.

Specifications

Weight: 45g (base); 30g (dock)

Dimension: 62*53*23mm (base); 66*52*23mm (dock)

Protocol: QC3.0 and PD3.0

Protections for over-current, over-voltage, etc.

Contact

[email protected]

Links

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/xtar/xtar-sn4-the-super-fast-multiple-camera-battery-charger

