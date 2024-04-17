XT.COM Announces Rebranding to "XT": Unveiling a Fresh Look and Exciting Offerings

SINGAPORE, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM, a leading cryptocurrency platform known for its stability, security, and commitment to innovation, is thrilled to announce its rebranding as "XT". This marks a significant milestone in the company's journey as it continues to evolve and serve its growing global community of cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

Established in 2018, XT.COM has maintained an impeccable track record of stable and secure operations for six years, with zero safety incidents. Currently ranked among the top 16 exchanges on Coinmarketcap, XT.COM boasts a diverse global footprint with established offices in multiple countries and regions, including Singapore, Korea, Japan, Turkey, Nigeria, and Southeast Asia.

"We are excited to unveil our new brand identity as XT, which reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence in the cryptocurrency industry," said Albin Warin , CEO of XT , "Our rebranding represents a new chapter in our journey, and we look forward to continuing to serve our global community with the same dedication and passion that have defined us since our inception."

The new slogan, "Gateway to Digital Assets, Highway to Wealth" underscores XT's focus and highlights the commitments we have to both crypto traders and Web 3 partners globally.

In addition to its rebranding, XT will be introducing a range of innovative platform features and events aimed at empowering valuable coins and projects. From engaging promotions to exclusive opportunities like Launchpad and Launchpool, XT is dedicated to fostering an environment where projects can thrive and succeed.

To celebrate its rebranding, XT will be hosting a series of offline events and parties, bringing together cryptocurrency enthusiasts, industry experts, and partners from around the world. These events will provide attendees with valuable insights into the latest trends and developments in the crypto space, as well as exclusive networking opportunities.

After Party During Hong Kong Web3 Festival

XT users were able to join the XT team at the very successful XT Cryptocurrency Exchange Party in Hong Kong. Hosted on April 8th, 2024, from 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM, this exclusive event took place at KEYZ, H-Code, Central HK. As a prestigious and exclusive event happened during the Web 3 Festival in Hong Kong, this gathering presented a prime opportunity to network with industry leaders, connect with influencers, and celebrate XT's successes and recent rebranding.

XT Participates in Arte Talks During Token 2049 Dubai

We cordially invite you to join us at Arte Talks, 2049 edition hosted by XT, your premier cryptocurrency exchange platform, in collaboration with Crypto Oasis. Taking place at ToDA, Theatre of Digital Art in Dubai on April 16th, 2024, this promises to be an evening of refined web3 discussions and presentations.

Co-hosted with Crypto Oasis, this event serves as a testament to our commitment to fostering meaningful debates within the cryptocurrency community. Attendees can anticipate an atmosphere conducive to professional discourse complemented by the vibrant backdrop of Dubai's dynamic digital art scene.

Red Envelope Event

Even if you can't make it in person to the events aforementioned above, fret not, for we've concocted an online extravaganza just for you - the XT Party: BTC Red Envelope Carnival Month! This online endeavor involves a staggering prize pool totaling 500,000 USDT, an opportunity you simply can't afford to miss out on. And that's not all, newcomers are in for an exclusive treat too! Join us now as we kickstart a feast celebrating the Web3 industry like never before!

Each user stands the chance to pocket red envelopes containing 20 XT, simply by fulfilling invitation and transaction tasks. The more tasks you complete, the more red envelopes you unlock, with a tantalizing maximum of 600 XT ripe for the taking. But that's just the beginning - exclusive benefits await new XT users during the XT Party! Throughout the event duration, newly registered users can participate XT Earn's new USDT-exclusive financial management option, unlocking exciting incentives such as newbie red envelopes and a remarkable 100% Annual Percentage Rate (APR) for the first 7 days. Simply go to the "Earn" section to take advantage of this option as profits will be distributed daily at 0:00 (UTC) on the second day after subscription. Check here for more details.

About XT

Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 7.8 million registered users, over 1 million monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1,000+ trading pairs. Since then, XT crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is crypto futures trading which includes USDT-M Futures and COIN-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the futures grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.

