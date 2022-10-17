XT.COM has Listed XTC (X Technology) In Its Main Zone (DeFi)

SINGAPORE, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM has listed X Technology (XTC) in the Main & DeFi Zone and the XTC/USDT trading pair has opened to trading at 2022-10-06 07:00 (UTC).

Users are able to deposit XTC for trading since 2022-10-05 07:00(UTC)

Withdrawals for XTC has been opened since 2022-10-07 07:00 (UTC)

About XTC Token

XTC is a BEP-20 token deployed on the Binance Smart chain. This token is primarily used for the exchange of fiat and cryptocurrency so both traditional and new financial systems can seamlessly trade and process different currencies, including cryptocurrencies. Bridges between traditional and modern (neo) payment and banking systems will be implemented to facilitate the transition of financial institutions and consumers to easier banking and payment options.

The XTC token can be sold, bought, traded and staked on the XT platform to make it beneficial for several utilities including earning of cashbacks, or even paying the gas fee for transactions. XT offers its users this XTC token that can be used to drive all transactions and payments on the real currency exchange. This also gives the privilege for XTC to reach out to a wider audience by having it listed on a global platform like XT.COM.

About X Technology

X Technology aims to be a guide in the mass adoption of cryptocurrency. Believing that this new change can be welcomed only with the right infrastructure, XTC aims to help in replacing the traditional financial systems with latest technologies and payment methods, making it beneficial for the traders worldwide. The platform acts as an exchange to trade between fiat and crypto and the decentralized aspect of the system also ensures that the transactions are secure and reliable. XTC also acts as an exchange bridge that makes trading between multiple exchanges possible and also supports P2P lending to bridge the gap between fiat and crypto.

Website: https://xtc-token.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/extraofficial

About XT.COM

By consistently expanding its ecosystem, XT.COM is dedicated to providing users with the most secure, trusted, and hassle-free digital asset trading services. Our exchange is built from a desire to give everyone access to digital assets regardless where you are.

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

