XT.COM Lists BIGP in Its Main Zone

SINGAPORE, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM, the world's first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of BIGP on its platform in the Main zone and the BIGP/USDT trading pair will be open for trading from 2022-11-08 14:00 (UTC).

Users can deposit BIGP for trading at 2022-11-07 14:00 (UTC)

Withdrawals for BIGP will open at 2022-11-09 14:00 (UTC)

About BIGP Token

Big Point (BIGP) is an ERC-20 standard governance token issued on the Bartersmart blockchain with a total supply of 11 million. Owners of BIGP are able to participate in the governance of the project which supports the POINTS stablecoin (pegged to the Thai Baht).

For every new subscriber on the Big Point ecosystem, the coin value will increase by 20 satangs (1 satang = one-hundredth of a Thai Baht). With every membership, the value and demand for BIGP increases.

About Big Point Ecosystem (Bartersmart)

Bartersmart is a product exchange platform that brings together business and entrepreneurs in Thailand who would prefer to exchange goods and services with each other through a barter system. It's a non-profit organization and provides tools for business owners.

Bartersmart introduced the idea of combining barter trade and cryptocurrency. The platform uses Points and BigPoints as its financial exchange methodology. The ecosystem contains Point and BigPoint, two "Thai Utility Tokens". BigPoints are digital shares of BarterSmart. Points, on the other hand, are added according to the number of new members (For every new member, 27,500 points are added to the pool). Points can be used as an intermediary for exchanging products and services in the Bartersmart community.

On Bartersmart, users can create product presentations, increase sales channels, release stock, exchange, help and expand business with each other.

XT.COM will continue to further strengthen its battle-hardened crypto listing strategies to improve the trading options for all of its users. Deposit, trading, and withdrawal options will be available live and colored for both BIGP and XT holders. Everyone is encouraged to indulge in BIGP trading seamlessly anytime, anywhere without any limitations. As promised, XT.COM will continue welcoming projects for crypto listings and achieve parallel growth with them.

Website: https://bartersmart.co.th/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bartersmartth

Line: https://line.me/R/ti/p/@bartersmart

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCu6UttQn0mbkWOl7i3KTxHg

About XT.COM

By consistently expanding its ecosystem, XT.COM is dedicated to providing users with the most secure, trusted, and hassle-free digital asset trading services. Our exchange is built from a desire to give everyone access to digital assets regardless where you are.

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN

SOURCE XT.com