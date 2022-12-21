XT.COM Lists HAN in its Main Zone

SINGAPORE, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM , the world's first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of HAN on its platform in the main zone, and the HAN/USDT trading pair will be open for trading from 2022-12-21 8:00 (UTC).

Users can deposit HAN for trading at 2022-12-20 8:00(UTC)

Withdrawals for HAN will open at 2022-12-22 8:00 (UTC)

About HAN

HAN is an ERC20 token deployed on the Ethereum blockchain with a max supply of 1.5 billion. HAN is the native digital asset for HanChain platform. HAN tokens can be used as a medium of exchange for both online and offline commerce. Services such as advertising, shopping, digital content provision, and travel reservations are a few examples how HAN tokens can be utilized.

Additionally, HAN tokens can be staked for users who are interested in earning a yield. Stakers can use HAN tokens as collateral for PKN tokens, a stablecoin used within the HanChain Network. PKN tokens can be used in electronic financial transactions via PayKhan Cash, a payment service utilizing the PayKhan Wallet.

About the HanChain Network

HanChain Network is an innovative trading system that overcomes the physical, temporally limited, and unnecessary fees in traditional financial transaction systems used by countries, operators, and individuals. The network aims to improve traditional financial remittances to a more intuitive and user-centered global cryptocurrency-friendly solution. The network also seeks to integrate and provide convenience for intercontinental foreign exchange transactions, payment systems for operators, and efficient P2P financial services. Unlike general cryptocurrencies, HanChain Network seeks to use both cryptocurrencies and digital currencies since the network involves cryptocurrencies as an integrated means of transaction while utilizing electronic wallets and SNS apps based on web/PC/mobile devices for consumer services.

Website: paykhan.io

Whitepaper: paykhan.pdf

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HanIdentity

Discord: https://discord.gg/5gtfUuvJJX

Telegram: https://t.me/hanchain_official

XT.COM will continue to further strengthen its battle-hardened crypto listing strategies to improve the trading options for all of its users. Deposit, trading, and withdrawal options will be available live and colored for both HAN and XT holders. Everyone is encouraged to indulge in HAN trading seamlessly anytime, anywhere, without any limitations. As promised, XT.COM will continue welcoming projects for crypto listings and achieve parallel growth with them.

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM crypto exchange now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and 800+ trading pairs. Covering a rich variety of trading categories, such as spot trading and futures trading , together with an NFT aggregated marketplace , our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM also supports social networking platform-based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN

