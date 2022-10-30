XT.COM Lists WadzPay (WTK) in the Innovation & DeFi Zone

SINGAPORE, Oct. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM, the world's first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of WTK on its platform in the innovation & DeFi zone and the WTK/USDT trading pair will be open for trading from 2022-10-31 10:00 (UTC).

Users can deposit WTK for trading at 2022-10-30 10:00(UTC)

Withdrawals for WTK will open at 2022-11-1 10:00 (UTC)

About WTK Token

The WTK Token is an ERC-20 utility token with a max total supply of 1 billion launched on the Ethereum blockchain in 2020. This token allows holders to make transactions to pay fees for access to the WadzPay payment platform and is designed to be adopted as a payment platform while rewarding users for their loyalty and good behavior. WTK is currently available on XinFin and BSC blockchains via bridges. The token will also serve as the gas currency for WadzPay's upcoming hybrid blockchain that is tailor-made to serve payments worldwide.

About WadzPay

WadzPay is an interoperable blockchain-based payments ecosystem. The company was founded in 2018 in Singapore and currently operates in South east Asia, South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. WadzPay saw the potential for CBDC and Digital Assets to lead the next revolution in the payments industry: enabling faster payments, improvements in security, and cost-efficiency with optionality.

As promised, XT.COM will continue welcoming projects for crypto listings and achieve parallel growth with them.

Website: https://www.wtktoken.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/wadzpay

Telegram: WadzPay_Official

