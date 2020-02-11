DANVERS, Mass., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Xtelligent Healthcare Media announces the launch of PharmaNewsIntelligence, a site covering the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and digital therapeutics industries.

PharmaNewsIntelligence marks Xtelligent Healthcare Media's 9th site and solidifies its position as the leading B2B media and data company covering the healthcare/life sciences industries.

"We have always had a large contingency of readers from the pharma industry, but we knew we needed to create a destination to facilitate partnerships with healthcare providers and payers, reduce time-to-market, and improve their bottom line," said Sean Brooks, CEO and Founder of Xtelligent Healthcare Media. "PharmaNewsIntelligence complements our focus on the healthcare industry and allows us to expand our coverage into marketing, clinical trials, and technologies in the pharmaceutical industry."

Consistent with sites across the Xtelligent Healthcare Media network, PharmaNewsIntelligence will include a focus on the intersection of strategy and information technology to inform decision-makers in the pharmaceutical industry focused on efficiency, optimization, and innovation.

"With the emergence of value-based care and alternative payment models, pharmaceutical companies must work with regulators, payers, providers, and patients to ensure the availability and affordability of new and existing drugs and therapies, it became clear that we launch this site to cover these topics," noted Kyle Murphy, PhD, Vice President of Editorial. "We are very excited about the opportunities that exist to streamline care delivery, reduce cost, and improve patient outcomes."

