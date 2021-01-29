Xtelligent Healthcare Media Launches Subscription Service to Its Research Reports

DANVERS, Mass., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coming off the successful launch of Insights, the research division of Xtelligent Healthcare Media, the publisher is offering a one-year subscription service to healthcare executives.

Leveraging first-party intent data and content consumption trends across its nine websites, Insights by Xtelligent Healthcare Media is able to identify the most relevant and compelling topics for healthcare executives from leading hospitals, physician practices, payers, and pharmaceutical/life sciences companies. Using research best practices, Insights contributes to the company's overall goal to educate the industry's leaders by providing actionable data on healthcare's most pressing topics.

"Insights has been a great opportunity for us to learn about the key trends in the healthcare industry," stated Emily Sokol, MPH, Director of Research at Xtelligent Healthcare Media. "Our reports have taken these findings and put them in a digestible format for healthcare executives to understand real-world challenges and identify effective solutions."

Subscribers can gain access to the full library of reports, as well as those released during their yearlong subscription. Reports can also be purchased individually.

The current library of Insights reports include:

Security and Privacy Challenges to Connected Health

Social Determinants of Health Strategies and Initiatives

Payer Perceptions of Value-Based Care

Future of Healthcare: Moving Beyond 2020

Healthcare Industry's Response to COVID-19

Provider Perceptions of Value-Based Care

Value-Based Care Assessment

Future studies coming in 2021:

Patient Engagement Strategies

Transformation of Elderly Care

Growth and Development of Telehealth

One Year of COVID-19: How the Disease Reshaped Healthcare

Managing Chronic Disease Through Population Health

The Role of CMS and Regulation

The Annual Value-Based Care Assessment

AI, Machine Learning Solutions

About Xtelligent Healthcare Media

Xtelligent Healthcare Media has a network of healthcare-specific sites, podcasts, virtual events, and research that provide news and industry intelligence to over 400,000 healthcare executives who want to learn about best practices necessary to maintain clinical and operational success. Xtelligent is the largest B2B healthcare integrated marketing services, media, and data company, Xtelligent currently works with over 300 healthcare companies delivering marketing services, demand generation, data-driven ROI, custom content, and thought leadership.

