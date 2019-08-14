Xtelligent Healthcare Media Named to the 2019 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

DANVERS, Mass., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Xtelligent Healthcare Media, the leading B2B media company, focused on healthcare has announced it has ranked No. 2833 on Inc. Magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list, which is the most prominent ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small and midsized businesses—and has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success.

"Xtelligent Healthcare Media has built a strong portfolio of publications and events over the past 7 years, thanks to the hard work and dedication of our employees," stated Sean Brooks, CEO of Xtelligent Healthcare Media.

"When the company started in 2012, the goal was to create content that would help healthcare professionals navigate the day to day and long term healthcare landscape. I think the way we approach content is one of our key differentiators," Brooks continued "We also wanted to deliver our partners ROI and drive results for clients through various demand generation and branding opportunities. With our large network of more than 300,000 healthcare executives and IT professionals, we continue to do that and build strong relationships with healthcare vendors. I am very proud of where we have come and look forward to our continued success."

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Xtelligent Healthcare Media

Xtelligent Healthcare Media is the leading B2B media company focused exclusively on healthcare. Xtelligent Healthcare Media helps executives gain perspective and insight into the dynamics that shape the industry. Our network of highly specific content sites and events provides an interactive environment that enables more than 150 brands to engage 300,000-plus healthcare executives through proprietary data- and behavior-based marketing programs.

