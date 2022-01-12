Xtension Envy Expands Leadership Team, Launches National Franchise Offering

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xtension Envy, the nation's first hair extension salon offering an exclusive membership model, has expanded its leadership team in time for the launch of its new franchise offering that will grow its footprint nationally and build upon the successful brand founded in 2018.

Xtension Envy--The Hair Extension Salon is the first-of-its-kind franchise model offering the complete hair extensions experience: premium extension installation and maintenance services, all under one roof. Combined with a monthly hair extension maintenance program, the concept is disrupting an entire industry. Gone are the days of having hair extensions installed in one salon and then having to find another to adeptly color, blend, and style the new hair. Founded by serial entrepreneur Scott Lewandowski and his wife Christine in 2018, Xtension Envy is experiencing rapid growth. Leveraging Scott's background in operating multi-unit businesses including martial arts centers and chiropractic centers and Christine's time in the beauty industry as a corporate trainer and stylist, the couple seized an opportunity to take a fragmented segment of the beauty market and bring it all together. After four years of operating the first Xtension Envy salon in Scottsdale, they have decided to bring the business opportunity to other entrepreneurs as a turnkey franchise offering.

"Xtension Envy was the first hair extension membership salon in the United States, so it makes sense that we are the one to now offer the full continuum of franchise offerings," said Scott Lewandowski, CEO and co-founder of Xtension Envy. "We are the most experienced hair extension franchise company with a leadership team that is beyond compare."

Area Representative

The company recently signed an Area Representative with 25 years' experience in franchising sales/operations in multiple franchises. Xtension Envy awarded the father/daughter team of Chad and Makenzie Everts with 40 units in three states: Arizona, Utah and Colorado.

"My daughter Makenzie has been a long-time consumer of hair extension services," said Chad Everts. "When she experienced the unique and superior services provided by Xtension Envy, she was convinced that the model would change the way hair extension services would be delivered. Makenzie approached me with the opportunity of investing and partnering with her on this new venture. As a 25-year veteran in the franchise space, I was immediately sold on this game-changing, ground floor opportunity to be a part of the billion dollar, rapidly growing segment of the hair extension industry."

Chad Everts added, "The deciding factor for us to get involved was the Xtension Envy team itself. We were impressed by the comprehensive infrastructure already developed by Scott and Christine, to the depth of industry knowledge, expertise, and franchise experience of the corporate support team. We were blown away with what the model has accomplished in such a short period of time. We feel lucky and proud to be a part of this emerging national brand."

The global hair extension market is valued at $5.8 billion and is expected to reach $13 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13% between 2021 and 2026 (Source: Arizton.com). Fueling the demand are increasing consumer adoption of newer hairstyles, the rising prevalence of hair loss and alopecia, and an aging population.

Experienced Leadership Team

Xtension Envy is positioned for rapid growth and financial success with a management team that boasts more than 40 years of combined industry experience.

Scott Lewandowski, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer

Over the course of 25 years, Lewandowski has built a successful career as an investor, manager, salesperson, and business developer. As a serial entrepreneur, he has tackled dozens of professional projects across a variety of industries, helping to prepare him for the challenge of managing a franchise operation.

Christine Lewandowski, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer

Lewandowski got her start in the beauty industry in 1987 and opened her first salon in 1995. Throughout her career, Lewandowski has accumulated expertise in a wide range of hairstyling techniques and services, including training in all methods of hair extensions.

Stewart Newman, Chief Financial Officer

Newman worked in the banking and finance industry for more than 20 years before transitioning into venture capital and investments in 2017. He has successfully invested in and built multiple franchise companies in a variety of spaces including technology, fitness, food service, and health and wellness.

Josh Reed, Chief Operating Officer

As a veteran operations and management professional, Reed has spent more than 16 years directing operations for franchise companies with unit counts as high as 300+, including highly successful brands in the health, wellness, fitness, and beauty industries including Massage Envy, European Wax Center, The Joint Chiropractic and others.

For more information about becoming a franchisee or area representative, visit https://www.franchise.xtensionenvy.com/opportunity or contact [email protected].

About Xtension Envy LLC

Xtension Envy carries premium human hair extensions and offers multiple installation options. We carry Itips, tape in, wefts, and clip-in extensions, along with other accessories. All of our stylists are certified and focus on customer service. We also offer a variety of hair care, styling products, and much more. For more information, visit https://www.franchise.xtensionenvy.com or call 602-755-3707.

Media contact: Jodi Amendola / [email protected]

SOURCE Xtension Envy