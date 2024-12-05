Xtermination, A First Destroy-to-Earn Game Launches Exclusively on Xai Games

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Xai Foundation, a core contributor to the gaming-centric blockchain network Xai, has announced a strategic partnership with Xtermination, a free-to-play multiplayer armored warfare game featuring cutting-edge Web3 integration. Designed to redefine the gaming experience, Xtermination combines destruction-focused gameplay with dynamic NFT mechanics, providing players with unparalleled customization, ownership, and monetization opportunities.

Xtermination armored warfare coming to Xai

"Xtermination brings a fresh approach to armored combat by merging thrilling gameplay with the innovative builder economy. Our focus on player ownership and scalable ecosystems is set to attract traditional gamers and Web3 enthusiasts alike." said John Shipman, CEO of Xai Foundation

"Partnering up with Xai has been the right choice for us." stated Pavel Jakovlev, Key Contributor and Investor at Xtermination. "This is a community-driven project, so we are delighted to activate Xai's community by offering them a series of airdrops and unique loot. We are excited to contribute to the wider Arbitrum ecosystem too, since we know the tech stack and love building on it. "

About the Game

In Xtermination, players build, upgrade, and unleash armored vehicles in intense battles across multiple modes, including PvP, team vs. team, and battle royale. The game's "Destroy-to-Earn" mechanic incentivizes success, allowing players to earn rewards and loot that can be traded, used, or sold in the exclusive NFT marketplace.

Unique Features:

- Builder Mode: Players own workshops to create vehicles, ammunition, and arenas, contributing directly to the in-game economy.

- NFT Integration: All assets, from vehicles to workshops, are NFTs, enabling trading, renting, and ownership.

- Competitive Play: Multiplayer modes aim for esports potential, with rewards for top players.

Development Roadmap

The game demo is set to launch in six months, preceded by a Telegram mini-app and NFT marketplace, fostering early community engagement and partnerships.

