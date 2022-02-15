XTERRA Worlds moves to Trentino, Italy

"Our vision is to rotate XTERRA Worlds through all continents, from Europe to Asia, Africa and the Americas," said J-D Cousens, XTERRA VP of Operations & Global Marketing. "This will allow our wonderful sport to reach uncharted territories, welcome new warriors into our global community, and provide a wide variety of unique endurance challenges to our athletes from around the world."

Trentino boasts a stunning natural environment among the breathtaking Brenta Dolomites, and last September hosted the inaugural XTERRA Trentino Dolomiti Paganella events in partnership with Europe Triathlon.

Europe is home to the largest collection of XTERRA athletes and events on earth, and hosting Worlds in Italy makes participation more accessible and affordable for those in the region while naturally reducing the event's carbon footprint.

"Maui is our birthplace, we will return one day, and we are forever grateful to our hosts, partners, crew, and athletes who laid the foundation for XTERRA in Hawaii," said Cousens. "It was their spirit of adventure that put XTERRA on the map more than two decades ago, and it's that same spirit inspiring us into the future now."

The XTERRA World Championship is off-road triathlon's greatest day, and the pinnacle event in a worldwide series of qualifying races for amateur and professional athletes that spans more than 20 countries across the globe.

"Trentino is proud to host the XTERRA World Championship," said Maurizio Rossini, CEO of Trentino Marketing. "The world of cross triathlon will compete in a magnificent natural landscape, in a sustainable way as to respect the environment, thus enhancing Trentino, the Paganella upland and the beautiful Molveno Lake. The media coverage of the event will bring the images of this destination to over 170 countries around the world through more than 90 broadcasters, confirming the characteristic of Trentino to be a true open-air gym, ready to welcome outdoor endurance lovers from all over the globe."

Learn more about Trentino and find event specifics at www.xterraplanet.com.

