Xthings to Debut at ISC West 2023 With Smart Home and Security Innovations

LAS VEGAS, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xthings, a brand conglomerate with a portfolio of big names in the smart security industry such as Anviz, Secu365 and U-tec, will make its debut at ISC West 2023 as a pioneering smart solutions provider. The ISC West is the largest security industry trade show in the US.

At this year's expo, which runs from March 29th to 31st, Xthings will demonstrate how to optimize people, objects and space management and achieve a better life through advanced artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) and cloud technologies. It will showcase at booth 23067 its two product solutions and services built on AIoT technology as the core and delivered through Xthings Cloud Platform: smart home security and automation solution, and smart commercial security solution

In addition to AIoT, its core technologies include AI biometric authentication, intelligent video analytics, edge computing, cloud platform, and data transmission and encryption.

"We are excited to present Xthings to our partners and visitors to our booth at ISC West. And we perceive what we've offered through Xthings as the most fundamental essential parts of Internet Of Things. Through interconnectivity of devices and seamless integration of hardware and Internet services, we aim to offer a smoother and more pleasant home experience for residential users, and higher efficiency in enterprise management for commercial and industrial businesses," said CEO of Xthings.

At the exhibition, Anviz will showcase its cloud-based access control and time attendance solutions with AI-based biometric technologies. It will also demonstrate its intelligent video surveillance product solutions backed up by an AIoT+Cloud platform. The system consists of an edge AI camera, NVR&AI server, cloud server, desktop management software and mobile app. It offers 24/7 monitoring with a shortened incident response time from days to seconds.

Anviz will also display innovative solutions for smart campus, smart parking, manufacturing and digitalized building management that use access control and smart surveillance.

"The focus of Anviz will be on commercial and industrial sectors, including financial institutions, government agencies, and commercial or residential properties," said Product Director of Xthings. "We also have Secu365 to show how to make building surveillance and access control system simple and cost-effective."

Secu365 is a cloud-based SaaS management platform designed especially for small to medium businesses. Very easy to install and to use, it is a system combining access control, remote video surveillance, time attendance and alarm contact senor. It provides a one platform and one integrated multi-site solution with no on-premises computers required. Secu365 will also demonstrate how it solves security challenges in manufacturing facilities, warehouses, office buildings, gyms and other scenarios through SaaS-based applications and flexible combinations from a diverse product portfolio.

According to Clark Ruan, VP of U-tec, the brand's display will include the new ULTRALOQ Air platform that can control all ULTRALOQ smart locks. U-tec is an expert and innovator of smart home security and automation systems. This innovation is led by three key line-ups: the whole-home smart lock system ULTRALOQ, Bright, a whole-home smart lighting system using Wi-Fi mesh technology and Ulticam, and a DIY AI security camera system for home and business.

"The brands mentioned above, such as Anviz and U-tec, have engaged Xthings in various aspects, including user research, product design, quality control, supply chain management, and brand marketing. Moving forward, Xthings will continue to empower more AIoT industry partners. Leveraging our own resource advantages, innovative technologies, brand momentum, industry experience, and influence, exponentially increasing our partners' productivity," said CEO of Xthings.

About Xthings

Xthings is a leading global provider of smart integrated security solutions and diversified innovative products. We aim to offer a wide range of customizable, user-friendly solutions for consumers，residential, commercial, and industrial businesses. By combining well-known brands such as U-Tec, Secu365 and ANVIZ, we are dedicated to providing excellent service for more than 2 million users through Xthings Cloud.

