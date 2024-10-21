XTI Aerospace Announces Launch of Hangar X Studios Podcast

Podcast to Deliver Insights on Aviation Innovations for Industry Professionals and Investors in Transportation/Infrastructure Transformation

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XTI Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ: XTIA) ("XTI Aerospace" or the "Company") today announced that it will be a founding sponsor and partner in Hangar X Studios, a podcast focusing on the cutting-edge world of aviation. The Hangar X Studios show will be available on all major podcast platforms, and episodes will drop weekly. To experience the first episodes, and for more information, visit www.hangarxstudios.com.

The Hangar X Studios podcast will explore breakthrough innovations that are reshaping the industry. Episodes will cover game-changing technologies like Vertical Takeoff and Landing (VTOL), next-gen fixed-wing aircraft, rotorcraft advancements, air taxis, and other revolutionary concepts transforming both commercial, private, military and medical and military flight. With each episode, listeners can expect deep insights into the future of aviation—from autonomous flight systems to sustainable aviation solutions.

John Ramstead and Martin Butler, two industry veterans, are working with XTI Aerospace as additions to the Hangar X Studios team in this initiative. Mr. Ramstead, with decades of expertise in aerospace strategy and innovation, will serve as a Senior Advisor to XTI and act as the primary host of Hangar X Studios. He will interview top-tier engineers, pilots, financiers and visionaries who are pushing the aviation frontier. Mr. Butler, an accomplished media expert, will serve as Director of Hangar X Studios, focusing on captivating content and critical analysis on the latest trends shaping the future of air travel.

"John and Martin are incredible additions to our team," said Scott Pomeroy, Chairman and CEO of XTI Aerospace. "I'm excited for the content John has in store for the Hangar X Studios show and believe it will become a must listen for anyone interested in aviation innovation. Martin is a very accomplished media professional having produced numerous films and commercials. He will bring the Hangar X Studios' stories to life, inspiring our audience to return time and again to the programming."

"As a pilot for over 35 years, aviation is in my blood," said Mr. Ramstead. "Flying is still a passion of mine, but what excites me even more is discussing the groundbreaking advancements happening in the industry. When I first connected with the XTI Aerospace team, I instantly recognized the TriFan 600's potential as a true game-changer. These kinds of industry-defining moments—where a single innovation shifts the entire landscape—only happen once in a generation. I'm thrilled to be part of this transformation and can't wait to share that journey with our audience."

"As the Director of Hangar X Studios, I'm excited to bring together my passion for the aviation industry and my experience in media to create engaging content for our audience," said Martin Butler, Director of Hangar X Studios. "I look forward to collaborating with John and our talented team to deliver insightful discussions and interviews that highlight transformative changes in aviation, making these advancements accessible and captivating for everyone."

John Ramstead is a successful entrepreneur, international speaker, and bestselling author with over two decades of experience coaching and mentoring leaders. Mr. Ramstead draws from his military background as a fighter pilot in the United States Navy to offer valuable insights on leadership, teamwork, and adaptability through his own podcast called Eternal Leadership, which has over 400 episodes to date. Mr. Ramstead is a sought-after speaker who has addressed audiences worldwide and authored the bestselling book "On Purpose, with Purpose."

Martin Butler is an accomplished media professional with over 40 years of experience in film and video production, including extensive expertise in concept development, branding, and marketing strategy. Mr. Butler's motion picture and television projects include Godspeed: The Race Across America, My Beautiful Game: The Documentary, and Thunder on the Water.

Hangar X Studios is a joint venture production between XTI Aerospace and Innovation4Alpha, which has been producing podcasts centered around technology, finance, security and healthcare innovation since it was launched in 2018 by Tobin Arthur, who was recently appointed as XTI Aerospace's Chief Strategy Officer.

About XTI Aerospace, Inc.

XTI Aerospace ( XTIAerospace.com ) (NASDAQ: XTIA) is the parent company of XTI Aircraft Company, an aviation business based near Denver, Colorado, currently developing the TriFan 600, a fixed-wing business aircraft designed to have the vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) capability of a helicopter, speeds of 345 mph and a range of 700 miles, creating an entirely new category – the vertical lift crossover airplane (VLCA). Additionally, the Inpixon ( inpixon.com ) business unit of XTI Aerospace is a leader in real-time location systems (RTLS) technology with customers around the world who use the Company's location intelligence solutions in factories and other industrial facilities to help optimize operations, increase productivity, and enhance safety. For more information about XTI Aerospace, please visit XTIAerospace.com , and follow the Company on LinkedIn , X , and YouTube .

