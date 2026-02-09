XTI Aerospace Reports Accelerating Revenue Growth and Expected 2026 Cash Flow at Shareholder Town Hall

2026 revenue expected to exceed $160 million, representing approximately 30% growth

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XTI Aerospace, Inc. (Nasdaq: XTIA) ("XTI Aerospace," "XTI," or the "Company") an aerospace technology company focused on building and scaling its Drone Nerds, LLC ("Drone Nerds") subsidiary, a drone platform serving enterprise and government customers, on Thurs., Feb. 5, 2026, described its operating leverage, expanding customer base and commitment to near-term value creation during its Shareholder Town Hall.

"For the first time, we are providing full-year revenue guidance, reflecting the increased visibility we now have into our pipeline and customer demand from long-term and emerging relationships," said Scott Pomeroy, Chief Executive Officer of XTI Aerospace. "We expect full-year 2026 revenue to exceed $160 million representing approximately 30% growth."

The Town Hall highlighted the Company's successful transformation into a scaled enterprise drone and unmanned aircraft systems ("UAS") platform, following the acquisition of Drone Nerds in November 2025, and reinforced management's focus on disciplined execution and profitability.

"Our message to shareholders was clear: XTI's transformation has established a strong foundation for disciplined execution," said Pomeroy. "We believe this is one of the most comprehensive enterprise drone platforms globally - certainly in the United States. We are seeing robust revenue momentum, cost discipline and benefits from strong regulatory tailwinds."

Key Strategic Highlights from the Town Hall Included:

Scaled revenue base with visible growth :

XTI outlined an executable path to a targeted $160 million+ in revenue in fiscal year 2026, driven by enterprise adoption, services expansion and regulatory-driven demand for compliant drone solutions. XTI's Drone Nerds subsidiary generated more than $110 million in revenue in 2024.





: XTI outlined an executable path to a targeted $160 million+ in revenue in fiscal year 2026, driven by enterprise adoption, services expansion and regulatory-driven demand for compliant drone solutions. XTI's Drone Nerds subsidiary generated more than $110 million in revenue in 2024. Operating discipline and profitability focus:

XTI expects to achieve positive monthly cash flow approaching $2 million by the end of 2026, reflecting improved cost structure, operating leverage and portfolio focus.





XTI expects to achieve positive monthly cash flow approaching $2 million by the end of 2026, reflecting improved cost structure, operating leverage and portfolio focus. Leadership in drone solutions aligned with National Defense Authorization Act ("NDAA")-compliant standards :

Proactively capitalizing on favorable regulatory trends to strengthen our leadership position in drone solutions, including U.S.-based and NDAA-compliant offerings, serving as a trusted partner to enterprise, government and defense-adjacent customers.





: Proactively capitalizing on favorable regulatory trends to strengthen our leadership position in drone solutions, including U.S.-based and NDAA-compliant offerings, serving as a trusted partner to enterprise, government and defense-adjacent customers. Multi-pronged growth strategy :

Growth diversification across enterprise drone verticals, complemented by high-value solutions, services, training and lifecycle support is increasing customer stickiness and strengthening margins.





: Growth diversification across enterprise drone verticals, complemented by high-value solutions, services, training and lifecycle support is increasing customer stickiness and strengthening margins. Expansion into federal and military markets:

Commercial-Off-The-Shelf ("COTS") drone platform and meaningful operating scale create a natural bridge into federal and military applications, amid accelerating demand for trusted drone capabilities accelerating.

A replay of the Shareholder Town Hall is available on the "Investors" section of the Company's website under the "IR News & Events" tab.

XTI also announced the launch of its redesigned corporate website, xtiaerospace.com, which reflects the Company's sharpened strategic focus and expanding enterprise drone platform. The updated site highlights XTI's drone and UAS capabilities, market leadership and growth initiatives.

About XTI Aerospace, Inc.

XTI Aerospace, Inc. (Nasdaq: XTIA) is an aerospace technology company focused on the advancement of vertical flight. Through its Drone Nerds business, acquired in November 2025, XTI is a premier provider of unmanned aircraft systems ("UAS"), solutions, services and hardware. Through its XTI Aircraft business, the Company is engaged in the development of advanced vertical takeoff and landing ("VTOL") aircraft with the range and speed of planes and the take-off and landing capability of helicopters.

For more information about XTI, please visit xtiaerospace.com and follow XTI on LinkedIn, Instagram, X, and YouTube.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, XTI's future revenue, financial performance and growth prospects, XTI's market opportunities and XTI's future plans, objectives, and strategies, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "believe," "continue," "could," "would," "will," "expect," "intend," "plan," "target," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, but are not limited to, XTI's ability to integrate Drone Nerds, customer demand, market adoption, regulatory requirements, supply chain conditions, technological development, and changes in applicable laws or regulations. XTI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Readers are encouraged to review the risk factors described in XTI's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings.

Contacts

General inquiries:

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://xtiaerospace.com/contact

Investor Relations:

Dave Gentry, CEO

RedChip Companies, Inc.

Phone: 1-407-644-4256

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE XTI Aerospace, Inc.