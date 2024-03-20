XTI Aerospace to Host Business Update Presentation on March 25, 2024 to Outline the Company's Corporate Strategy

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XTI Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ: XTIA) ("XTI Aerospace" or the "Company") today announced it will host a business update presentation at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, March 25, 2024 to discuss the corporate strategy subsequent to the successful closure of the merger with Inpixon on March 12, 2024.

Join the new executive team as they outline the Company's plans to advance the revolutionary TriFan 600, a disruptive vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft with conditional pre-orders1 totaling more than $7 billion in anticipated gross revenue2.

Under the leadership of CEO Scott Pomeroy, XTI Aerospace has embarked upon and is executing an aggressive plan to complete construction of the Company's first full-scale piloted test aircraft and commence flight tests, setting the stage for a new era in aviation that combines the performance of a fixed-wing business aircraft with the point-to-point convenience of a helicopter.

Interested parties may join the live presentation at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2235/50213 or through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (https://ir.xtiaerospace.com/). After the webcast, a replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the website (https://ir.xtiaerospace.com/).

Footnotes

1 Conditional pre-orders refers to a combination of conditional aircraft purchase agreements, non-binding reservation deposit agreements, options and letters of intent from potential purchasers.

2 Based on XTI's current list price of $10 million per aircraft and assuming XTI is able to execute on the development program for the TriFan 600, secure FAA certification, and deliver the aircraft.

About XTI Aerospace, Inc.

XTI Aerospace is the parent company of XTI Aircraft Company (XTIAircraft.com), an aviation business based near Denver, Colorado, currently developing the TriFan 600, a fixed-wing business aircraft designed to have the vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) capability of a helicopter, speeds of 345 mph and a range of 700 miles, creating an entirely new category – the vertical lift crossover airplane (VLCA). The Company is guided by a leadership team with decades of business experience, deep aviation industry expertise, and a proven track record successfully bringing new aircraft to market, including participation on teams that played a role in taking over 40 aircraft through FAA certification. Additionally, the Inpixon business unit (inpixon.com) of XTI Aerospace is a leader in RTLS technology with customers around the world who use the Company's location intelligence solutions in factories and other industrial facilities to help optimize operations, increase productivity, and enhance safety. For more information about XTI Aerospace, please visit XTIAerospace.com.

