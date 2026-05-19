XTI Aerospace's Drone Nerds Business Adds Agremo Crop Monitoring and Field Analytics Platform to Enterprise Software Portfolio

Designed to transform drone and satellite imagery into actionable insights for farmers, agronomists, and agricultural enterprises, Agremo supports agricultural workflows that move from image capture and processing to artificial intelligence ("AI") analysis, prescription maps, reporting, and field action planning. The software helps customers analyze crop conditions, plan spray operations, and share field-level insights with growers and operational teams.

"The Agremo platform strengthens Drone Nerds' ability to support agriculture customers with a more complete drone-based workflow, from aerial data capture to agronomic analysis and execution planning," said Jeremy Schneiderman, CEO of Drone Nerds. "This addition expands our enterprise software portfolio in an important agriculture vertical, addresses growing demand for actionable field intelligence, and creates new revenue opportunities for Drone Nerds by helping customers improve the overall value of their drone programs."

"We are excited to partner with Drone Nerds to help expand access to AI-powered agriculture workflows across the U.S. market," said Rastko Carapic, Co-Founder of Agremo Ltd. "Drone Nerds has built a strong reputation in the agriculture industry, and together we can help growers, agronomists, and service providers turn aerial imagery into actionable insights that support crop monitoring, field operations, and spray planning."

Crop monitoring and field analytics for agriculture workflows

Agremo supports two core agriculture workflows: agronomy insights and spray execution. For agronomy insights, the platform includes stitching and index generation for red-green-blue ("RGB") and multispectral imagery, AI-supported analyses such as stand count, weed detection, and vigor or health assessments, and reporting tools designed to help users compare results over time. For spray execution, Agremo supports ready-to-fly boundaries and zones, as well as spray prescriptions including flat, spot, and variable rate application maps.

According to manufacturer specifications, key platform capabilities include:

Crop monitoring and field analytics : Agremo uses drone and satellite imagery to help monitor crop health, detect weeds, analyze stand counts, and manage nutrients.

: Agremo uses drone and satellite imagery to help monitor crop health, detect weeds, analyze stand counts, and manage nutrients. AI-supported analysis workflow: The platform workflow includes drone image capture, image stitching, AI analysis, reports, spraying maps, and field action.

The platform workflow includes drone image capture, image stitching, AI analysis, reports, spraying maps, and field action. AI stand counts : Agremo provides stand count insights designed to help assess germination rates, average plant density, total plant counts, sowing quality, replanting decisions, and yield potential.

: Agremo provides stand count insights designed to help assess germination rates, average plant density, total plant counts, sowing quality, replanting decisions, and yield potential. Spraying maps: Supports AI-generated variable rate application maps for herbicide and fertilizer application planning.

Supports AI-generated variable rate application maps for herbicide and fertilizer application planning. Plant health alerts: Provides weekly health reports and alerts generated from satellite imagery to support field scouting.

Provides weekly health reports and alerts generated from satellite imagery to support field scouting. Stitching and boundaries: Supports high-resolution RGB and multispectral orthomosaic maps, field boundary definition, obstacle marking, and measurement tools for distances, areas, and coordinates.

Supports high-resolution RGB and multispectral orthomosaic maps, field boundary definition, obstacle marking, and measurement tools for distances, areas, and coordinates. Supported imagery and equipment workflows: Agremo identifies support for RGB and multispectral imagery, spraying drones, and machinery.

Availability

Agremo is now available through Drone Nerds' enterprise sales team. For more information, visit enterprise.dronenerds.com.

About XTI Aerospace, Inc.

XTI Aerospace, Inc. (Nasdaq: XTIA) is an aerospace company providing unmanned aircraft systems ("UAS") solutions through its commercial drone solutions division, operated through Drone Nerds, LLC and two development-stage divisions focused on autonomous defense systems and domestic manufacturing of unmanned systems components designed to support federal procurement and sourcing requirements. XTI's commercial drone solutions business provides hardware distribution, training, service, repair, and lifecycle support to enterprise, public safety and government customers.

XTI Aerospace is headquartered in Addison, Texas. For more information about XTI, please visit xtiaerospace.com and follow XTI on LinkedIn, Instagram, X, and YouTube.

About Drone Nerds

Drone Nerds, LLC, a subsidiary of XTI Aerospace, Inc. (Nasdaq: XTIA), provides comprehensive drone solutions for enterprise, private and recreational needs. Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on helping customers deploy the right UAS solutions for their unique operational requirements. Through its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds focuses on delivering enhanced reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, insurance, energy, inspection, and more.

For more information, visit enterprise.dronenerds.com.

About Agremo Ltd.

Agremo Ltd.'s intuitive agricultural platform and data analysis software transforms drone and satellite imagery into actionable insights for farmers, agronomists, and agricultural enterprises worldwide. It supports crop monitoring and field analytics workflows, including image stitching, AI-supported analysis, prescription maps, reporting, and agriculture-focused decision support tools.

For more information, visit agremo.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements regarding the availability, performance, potential applications, regulatory status, commercialization, market adoption and anticipated benefits of third-party products and services, such as Agremo.

Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "believe," "continue," "could," "would," "will," "expect," "intend," "plan," "target," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, but are not limited to, limited control over development and availability of third-party products, reputational or liability risks associated with offering third-party products, customer demand, market adoption, timing and availability of regulatory approvals or operational authorizations, product performance and operational reliability, supply chain conditions, technological development, integration of new product offerings into commercial operations, and changes in applicable laws or regulations. XTI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Readers are encouraged to review the risk factors described in XTI's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings.

Contacts:

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Investor Relations:

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SOURCE XTI Aerospace, Inc.