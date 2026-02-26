XTI Aerospace's Drone Nerds Business Adds Antigravity A1 360-Degree Drone to Product Line

Antigravity A1 represents a new approach to creator drones. As a 360-degree aerial platform, the A1 captures its entire surroundings in high-resolution 8K video. Its dual-lens system, mounted above and below the fuselage, removes the drone from the final footage, enabling creators to capture every angle in a single flight, allowing users to revisit and reframe footage during post-production. This feature can help reduce the need for additional flights, potentially conserving time and battery resources. When paired with Vision Goggles, users can view the footage in an immersive 360-degree environment, freely looking in any direction. With the A1, users move beyond traditional piloting to experience a more dynamic perspective of flight.

"Our customers are continually looking for tools that improve efficiency while expanding what's possible from the air," said Jeremy Schneiderman, CEO of Drone Nerds. "The Antigravity A1 addresses both needs by enabling full-scene capture in a single flight and giving creators greater control in post-production. This addition strengthens our product portfolio with a differentiated solution designed for immersive content creation."

"Partnering with Drone Nerds enables us to bring Antigravity A1 to a broader community of professional creators," said Michael Shabun, CEO of Antigravity. "The A1 represents a new approach to aerial storytelling, designed to give creators greater creative control and flexibility while simplifying the capture process. For hobbyists, it offers a new way to experience the world from an aerial perspective, reflecting the sense of exploration and flight that has inspired generations."

Immersive 8K 360 Capture and Intuitive Flight Experience

The Antigravity A1 is an all-in-one aerial imaging platform designed to support immersive content creation. According to manufacturer specifications, key capabilities include:

Video Capture: Supports up to 8K (7680×3840) at 30/25/24fps, with additional capture modes including 5.2K and 4K options

Supports up to 8K (7680×3840) at 30/25/24fps, with additional capture modes including 5.2K and 4K options High-Resolution Photos : Supports up to 55MP still images (10496×5248)

: Supports up to 55MP still images (10496×5248) Battery Configurations : Manufacturer-listed maximum flight times of up to 24 minutes with the standard flight battery and up to 39 minutes with the high-capacity flight battery under specific testing conditions

: Manufacturer-listed maximum flight times of up to 24 minutes with the standard flight battery and up to 39 minutes with the high-capacity flight battery under specific testing conditions Flight Distance: Manufacturer-listed maximum flight distance per charge of up to 8 mi (13 km) with the standard flight battery and up to 14.3 mi (23 km) with the high-capacity flight battery under specific testing conditions

Manufacturer-listed maximum flight distance per charge of up to 8 mi (13 km) with the standard flight battery and up to 14.3 mi (23 km) with the high-capacity flight battery under specific testing conditions Sensing and Obstacle Detection: Forward obstacle sensors, combined with dual fisheye lenses, provide expanded environmental perception designed to assist pilots with navigation and obstacle awareness during flight

Forward obstacle sensors, combined with dual fisheye lenses, provide expanded environmental perception designed to assist pilots with navigation and obstacle awareness during flight Immersive Live View: OmniLink 360 transmission system with live view quality listed at 2K at 30fps

(Performance figures are provided by the manufacturer and may vary based on environmental conditions, flight configuration, and operational use.)

Availability

The Antigravity A1 drone and accessories are now available through Drone Nerds' online store at: www.dronenerds.com.

About XTI Aerospace, Inc.

XTI Aerospace, Inc. (Nasdaq: XTIA) is an aerospace technology company focused on the advancement of vertical flight. Through its Drone Nerds business, acquired in November 2025, XTI is a premier provider of unmanned aircraft systems ("UAS"), solutions, services and hardware. Through its XTI Aircraft business, the Company is engaged in the development of advanced vertical takeoff and landing ("VTOL") aircraft with the range and speed of planes and the take-off and landing capability of helicopters.

For more information about XTI, please visit xtiaerospace.com and follow XTI on LinkedIn, Instagram, X and YouTube.

About Drone Nerds

Drone Nerds, LLC, a subsidiary of XTI Aerospace, Inc. (Nasdaq: XTIA), provides comprehensive drone solutions for enterprise, private, and recreational needs. Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring customers deploy the right UAS solutions for their unique operational requirements. Through its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds delivers enhanced reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, insurance, energy, inspection, and more.

For more information, visit enterprise.dronenerds.com.

About Antigravity

Antigravity designs consumer drones built around immersive flight and 360-degree capture, enabling anyone to create cinematic 360-degree aerial shots. Incubated by Insta360 and third parties, the company focuses on making flight feel intuitive and accessible, supported by smart safeguards intended to help prevent unsafe flight or misuse.

For more information, visit antigravity.tech.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements regarding the availability, operating performance, advantages and regulatory compliance of Antigravity's products.

Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "believe," "continue," "could," "would," "will," "expect," "intend," "plan," "target," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, but are not limited to, limited control over development and availability of third-party products, reputational or liability risks associated with offering third-party products, customer demand, market adoption, regulatory requirements, product performance, supply chain conditions, technological development, and changes in applicable laws or regulations. XTI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Readers are encouraged to review the risk factors described in XTI's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings.

Contacts:

General inquiries:

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://xtiaerospace.com/contact

Drone Nerds: [email protected]

Investor Relations:

Dave Gentry, CEO

RedChip Companies, Inc.

Phone: 1-407-644-4256

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE XTI Aerospace, Inc.