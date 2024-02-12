XTI Aircraft Company Receives Expanded Patent from China

Expanded Patent Provides Stronger Intellectual Property Protection in China for TriFan 600

XTI and Inpixon Continue to Advance Planned Merger and Expect to Close in Q1 2024

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XTI Aircraft Company ("XTI" or "Company"), announced today that the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) has issued a new utility patent for the Company related to the TriFan 600, an innovative, fixed-wing, vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft currently in development. Generally, the patent covers certain aspects of the TriFan's pivoting ducted fans that rotate between vertical lift and horizontal thrust, which, in turn, are designed to enable the TriFan 600 to transition from vertical takeoff to forward cruise. China is one of the fastest-growing aerospace markets (source), and Boeing estimates China will become the biggest domestic aviation market in the world in the next two decades (source).

"The new patent represents an expansion of the scope of the patent that China originally granted to XTI in September 2019," said Scott Pomeroy, chief financial officer of XTI and future chief executive officer of the combined company which will result from the XTI and Inpixon merger. "After we received the patent in 2019, we filed a further application that has now been granted. As a result of this issuance, the scope of our Chinese patent matches the patent protection that we have for the TriFan 600 in the U.S., Europe, and other countries. We believe our significant patent portfolio serves as a strategic, tangible asset which demonstrates our innovative capabilities and potential for future revenue streams. In addition to helping guard against unauthorized use of our intellectual property, we plan to leverage our portfolio to differentiate ourselves in the market, deter competition, and facilitate strategic growth and expansion."

About XTI Aircraft Company

XTI Aircraft Company is an aviation business based near Denver, Colorado. Members of XTI's experienced leadership team have collectively played a role in taking over 40 aircraft configurations through FAA certification.

On July 24, 2023, XTI entered into a definitive merger agreement with Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX), a leading provider of real-time location systems ("RTLS"). The merger is expected to close in Q1 2024, subject to applicable closing conditions and receipt of Nasdaq approval for the listing of the post combination company's common stock. For information and updates about XTI Aircraft Company and the TriFan 600, visit XTIAircraft.com.

For information on reserving a priority position for the TriFan 600 under the Company's pre-sales program, contact Mr. Saleem Zaheer at +1-720-900-6928 or [email protected].

About Inpixon

Inpixon is the innovator of Indoor Intelligence®, delivering actionable insights for people, places and things. Combining the power of mapping, positioning and analytics, Inpixon helps to create smarter, safer, and more secure environments. Inpixon's Indoor Intelligence and industrial RTLS technology are leveraged by a multitude of industries to optimize operations, increase productivity, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can take advantage of industry leading location awareness, analytics, sensor fusion, IIoT and the IoT to create exceptional experiences and to do good with indoor data. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn, and X, and visit inpixon.com.

