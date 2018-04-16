Xtime Presents Ferman Volvo Cars First-Ever Customer Experience Excellence Award

After receiving and reviewing numerous submissions since the award's commencement in February, Ferman came away as the decided winner. The dealership demonstrated a strong commitment to delivering the best customer experiences through Xtime's Spectrum fixed operations technology platform in the Greater Tarpon Springs market that created lasting impressions in delivering superior vehicle ownership experiences.

"Ferman has been an innovative force in the industry for some time, and we couldn't be prouder to have them as our first Customer Experience Excellence award winner," said Jim Roche, Xtime senior vice president of marketing and managed services. "Showcasing Ferman's real-time success in leveraging our Spectrum platform to ultimately enhance the customer experience with a venue and partner like Digital Dealer has been a memorable milestone we're eager to build off in 2018."

A 2-time Volvo International Training Award (VISTA) winning dealership, Ferman demonstrated throughout the 2017-18 year how going above and beyond standard dealership and service operations to deliver the ultimate customer experience is truly good for business.

"At Ferman Volvo Cars, the customer experience is always top-of-mind as we continue to find ways to evolve our business, and the recognition of Xtime's Customer Experience Excellence Award is an exemplary achievement of those efforts," said Keith Britts, fixed operations director, Ferman Volvo Cars of Tarpon Springs. "Our customer-first service department starts with the professionalism of our friendly and knowledgeable service advisors and is aided with our technology-driven service bays powered by Xtime, to deliver the ultimate ownership experience."

In honor of this acknowledgement, Ferman will receive a feature in an upcoming issue of Dealer Magazine, $2,500 toward its efforts to further improve the customer experience, and two Xtime-driven announcements to its customers about the award to increase Ferman's brand visibility and web presence.

About Xtime

Xtime delivers retention solutions for the automotive retail industry. Xtime, headquartered in Silicon Valley, is the exclusive or preferred provider for 29 major global automotive manufacturers in the United States, Canada, Europe and Australia, as well as leading dealership groups, and services 7,500+ dealerships. Xtime is a Cox Automotive brand. For more information, visit Xtime.com.

About Digital Dealer

The Digital Dealer Conference & Exposition is where top dealers go to stay ahead of the technology curve, delivering the largest array of industry speakers, peer to peer opportunities, and exhibit hall offerings – all carefully designed to impart groundbreaking business strategies for your dealership.

