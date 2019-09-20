Xtime To Host Xperience: A First Of Its Kind Virtual User Summit

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Xtime clients are invited to attend Xperience, a cutting edge virtual user summit taking place entirely online. Beginning Oct. 23 through Oct. 24, attendees are able to participate in virtual sessions led by industry experts right from the convenience of their own desks. Xperience's introduction is particularly timely this year as fixed ops continue to be an increasingly important revenue stream to ensure dealership success in a slowing sales cycle. The event demonstrates Xtime's commitment to clients as a true partner in success and navigation in the shifting auto service industry.

Over two days, interactive training sessions will focus on helping dealer clients discover best practices and master their Xtime technology and processes to grow their service department revenue as well as tackle industry challenges.

Offering a flexible agenda attendees can build a customized itinerary around, the event will highlight:

New research coupled with guidance to grow dealerships

Opportunities to connect and share with peers across the industry

Expert knowledge and pro tips in every session including but not limited to, Win the War for Talent, Schedule 101: Success Starts Here and Inspect: This Way to Profitability

Bringing these insights and information to life will be a robust series of speakers, including executive members of the Xtime and Cox Automotive teams. The summit will kickoff with a welcome from Tracy Noonan Fred vice president and general manager of Xtime, followed by presentations from Darrel Ferguson director of performance management of Xtime, and Isabelle Helms vice president, research and market intelligence of Cox Automotive. Attendees will also have the opportunity to hear a panel of dealership veterans discuss their unique perspectives and the successful changes they've implemented in their own businesses to adapt to changing consumer behavior.

"We are extremely excited to introduce this new event to our clients and provide an additional resource for valuable information that they can put into practice at their own dealerships," said Tracy Noonan Fred, vice president and general manager of Xtime. "Xperience was created as a virtual summit to further partner with dealerships in their success in the service drive and in the industry."

Registration is currently open to all Xtime dealers. For more information and to register for Xperience, visit the event's website.

About Xtime

Xtime is the leading software solution for automotive dealer service departments, increasing retention and revenue with technology and industry experts that help dealers meet changing customer expectations. As an advanced solution that connects the entire service drive and provides exceptional support, Xtime is committed to helping dealers deliver the ultimate service experience with transparency, convenience, and trust. Xtime is a Cox Automotive™ brand.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using cars easier for everyone. The global company's 34,000-plus team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Clutch Technologies, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with revenues exceeding $20 billion. www.coxautoinc.com

