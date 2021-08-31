XTM Appoints Chief Financial Officer

MIAMI and TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - XTM, Inc. ("XTM" or the "Company") (QB: XTMIF) (CSE: PAID) (FSE: 7XT), a Miami and Toronto-based Fintech company in the neo-banking space, providing mobile banking and payment solutions for the hospitality and personal care industries throughout North America, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Paul Dowdall as the Company's new Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective September 13, 2021.

Mr. Dowdall has more than 20 years of management experience and 8 years as a corporate CFO with other companies where he has developed a strong and diverse skill set in accounting, financial management, corporate strategy and the development of new technology, among other things. Mr. Dowdall, was most recently CFO for Ignite International Brands Ltd. (CSE: BILZ) ("Ignite") where he was responsible for managing the financial and IT operations across 11 corporate entities in 7 different countries, establishing internal and corporate controls, developing robust financial and reporting procedures, driving cost savings, establishing mechanisms to successfully increase corporate profitability, and lead Ignite's financing efforts. Prior to Ignite, Mr. Dowdall was CFO for Diamond Estates Wine and Spirits (TSXV:DWS) and before that held various finance management positions at Apple Canada and Blackberry

"After a rigorous search for the perfect fit, we landed on a CFO with experience, finesse, multi-disciplinary skills, and an ambitious, entrepreneurial spirit that fits our culture," said Marilyn Schaffer, CEO of XTM. "We are thrilled to have Paul join our dynamic team."

The Company also announces that acting Chief Financial Officer Dan Tyler is no longer in his position effective August 31, 2021.

About XTM

XTM, www.xtminc.com is a Miami and Toronto-based fintech innovator in the neo-banking space helping business and workers alike expedite earnings payout and eliminate banking fees. We are a global card issuer and real-time payment specialist providing our technology to businesses to automate and expedite worker payouts that can also eliminate cash. XTM integrates businesses to a payment ecosystem that is coupled with a free mobile app and a Visa or Mastercard debit card with free banking features. XTM drives enterprise value and creates a positive user experience.

The CSE has not approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release, and the CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

