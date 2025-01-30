XTM International Expands Localization Leadership with Strategic Acquisition of Transifex

LONDON, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XTM International, a global leader in localization technology, proudly announces its acquisition of Transifex , an innovative SaaS-based Localization & Translation Management Platform. Transifex provides the required connectivity and advanced AI capabilities to help customers easily and continuously translate digital content on platforms such as SaaS, software, and websites, as well as mobile apps, games, videos, and much more.

This strategic move not only strengthens XTM's position as a leader in the localization industry but also accelerates its mission to empower global businesses with faster, more efficient, and highly scalable solutions.

Leveraging the Power of AI

Today's digital consumers expect instant, personalized experiences in their native language across all digital touch points. Modern businesses need seamless localization that integrates into their content and development workflows, enabling real-time content adaptation. This strategic acquisition bridges critical gaps in the localization technology landscape by uniting XTM's enterprise-grade translation management platform with Transifex's dynamic AI and automation tools. Brands can now leverage powerful continuous localization solutions to deliver just-in-time digital experiences that authentically resonate with every market.

Here's what customers can expect from the acquisition:

Accelerated digital content localization: With Transifex, businesses can automatically update translations across digital channels without code redeployment or complex third-party system integrations. The result is real-time localization and next-level agility, enabling brands to evolve faster and outpace competitors.

Elevated developer and marketer empowerment: Marketers can simplify multilingual content management with in-context editing capabilities and manage dynamic content with ease. Developers can leverage Transifex's localization stack and low-code CI/CD integrations to streamline workflows and reduce manual overhead.

AI-powered localization at scale: Transifex expands XTM's AI capabilities with advanced AI translation and quality assurance tools, which deliver human-quality translations at speed for less. Using AI-powered functionality to deliver search-engine-optimized, adaptive translations, companies can reach new markets faster and more effectively.

"Working with Transifex has completely transformed our approach to multilingual content," says Arno Hoogenhuizen, CEO, Lendahand. "Thanks to their platform blending perfectly with our systems and by leveraging Transifex AI, we've cut out so much manual work and our content is now automatically translated and live across all EEA languages in just minutes. The level of automation made it possible for us to stay agile and focus on bigger goals, like attracting new investors and supporting our mission in emerging markets. The workflow feels seamless, and even when we hit the usual launch hiccups, we never had to roll back thanks to the robust system. Honestly, it's saved us time, stress, and a ton of resources."

"The acquisition of Transifex marks a significant milestone in XTM's technology evolution," says Ian Evans, CEO, XTM International. "It will drive a consistent, comprehensive AI strategy across the entire platform to embrace AI in line with corporate strategies and governance. We are now uniquely positioned to deliver real-time, AI-powered content localization that seamlessly integrates into modern digital workflows. Our customers will benefit from accelerated multilingual content delivery exceeding the expectations of today's market needs for personalized omnichannel experiences. We are proud to welcome Transifex and its talented employees to the XTM family."

"This acquisition is a testament to Transifex's innovative approach to localization and our unwavering commitment to empowering global teams," says Chris Menier, CEO, Transifex. "By joining forces with XTM International, we are creating a unified approach that blends enterprise-grade technology with agile, AI-driven solutions. Together, we're positioned to help businesses deliver seamless, localized digital experiences faster, more efficiently, and at scale, meeting the ever-growing demand for real-time, personalized content across the globe."

About XTM International

XTM helps enterprise customers speed expansion into global markets by automating localization processes. XTM helps F500 companies reach global customers faster and with less cost. Powered by cutting-edge AI technology and supporting 220+ languages and 50+ out-of-the-box integrations, XTM delivers the future of localization to more than 25,000 unique active users worldwide.

