XTM International Unveils Groundbreaking AI Suite to Transform Enterprise Localization

LONDON, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XTM International, a global leader in enterprise localization technology, today announced the launch of its most significant AI innovation to date: a new suite of AI capabilities designed to radically enhance how global enterprises and Language Service Providers (LSPs) manage multilingual content at scale. Launching this summer, this AI suite marks a fundamental shift from basic automation to intelligent orchestration — helping enterprises scale faster with less manual intervention.

These new capabilities go far beyond improving speed and quality. Together, they introduce a layer of intelligence into every step of the localization process: advising, guiding, scoring, and flagging issues before they become blockers.

While each feature is powerful in its own right, the real impact comes from their combined strength. Each capability is designed to work together as a fully integrated, intelligent ecosystem — where insights are shared across tools, actions are synchronized, and decisions are intelligently guided by context.

It's a new era of localization — one that enables smarter, more inclusive, and more autonomous global content delivery.

The XTM AI Summer Release includes:

XTM Advanced AI Pack - A powerful set of features that includes:

Language Guard: Detects offensive or discriminatory language and recommends corrections

Intelligent Score: Provides real-time quality scores based on linguistic confidence

Intelligent Workflow: Automatically routes files based on confidence levels to streamline processes

xaia – A conversational agentic AI available in XTM Cloud and XTRF that enables localization project managers and other key stakeholders to delegate tasks, uncover insights, and make smarter decisions across projects. Unlike standalone AI assistants, it's deeply embedded, context-aware, and role-specific — proactively supporting every stakeholder in the process.

xera – An AI-driven orchestration engine that fully automates the localization lifecycle. From source string extraction and asset preparation to translation, quality assurance, and publishing. xera runs each step autonomously using AI from Transifex's Translation Quality Index (TQI), reducing manual work and turnaround time.

A Defining Moment in Localization

"This is a defining moment for our industry," said Ian Evans, CEO of XTM International. "With the launch of Agentic AI and our full AI suite, we're not just adding automation. We're giving teams an intelligent co-pilot for the entire localization lifecycle. It's the difference between AI that reacts and AI that leads. Our customers are under pressure to deliver faster, with human quality, and at scale — and this is the breakthrough they've been waiting for. From theory to real-world AI projects."

Maria Psaltaki, Chief Product Officer at XTM International, added: "These new capabilities mark a fundamental shift in what AI can do for localization. These tools don't just translate; they detect, advise, guide and lead. We've built an integrated, end-to-end system that delivers real, measurable value. Because that's what our customers need."

XTM International supports more than 1,000 enterprise customers worldwide, including global brands like Sony Interactive Entertainment, Indeed, and Crown Equipment Corporation, as well as Fortune 500 leaders in Life Sciences, Medical Devices, Manufacturing and Software. These companies rely on XTM to streamline their localization operations, accelerate time to market, and drive ROI from global content.

About XTM International

XTM International empowers enterprises to expand into global markets faster by streamlining and fully automating localization processes through its suite of AI-powered solutions: XTM Cloud TMS, XTRF Translation Business Management, Rigi Software Localization and Visual Preview, and TransifexTMS. The combination of these solutions provides a fully integrated and comprehensive Translation Platform which allows global businesses to reach customers more quickly and effectively while boosting the bottom line. Powered by cutting-edge technology, supporting 585 languages, and offering 50+ integrations, the XTM Translation Platform delivers the future of localization to 20,000 unique active users worldwide.

