XTM launches Intelligent Post-Editing to bring AI-driven review automation to enterprise localisation

LONDON, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XTM International, a leading AI globalisation platform, today expands its AI platform with the launch of Intelligent Post-Editing, a powerful new capability designed to automate the review and correction of translated content directly within XTM Cloud, reducing operational effort for localisation managers and linguists while preserving the human oversight enterprises require.

XTM's latest release strengthens its position as a composable AI platform for enterprise localisation, extending automation deeper into the quality and review stages of the translation lifecycle.

Solving the globalisation bottleneck

As enterprises increase their use of AI translation and AI-assisted workflows, manual reviews slow global content operations down, creating a major bottleneck. Manual post-editing is time-consuming, expensive, and difficult to scale consistently across languages and vendors.

XTM's Intelligent Post-Editing addresses this challenge by applying context-aware, LLM-driven edits automatically across human and AI translations. Built for enterprise workflows, Intelligent Post-Editing automates review steps without removing human control, supporting both hybrid and fully automated workflows.

"With this release, we're tackling one of the biggest pain points in modern localisation," said Lorcan Malone, CEO of XTM International. "Enterprises want the speed and efficiency of AI, but they can't compromise on quality or governance. Intelligent Post-Editing helps teams achieve that balance by automating routine review work while keeping humans firmly in control of the final output."

Enterprise consistency, scaled with AI intelligence

Intelligent Post-Editing works in concert alongside XTM Cloud's workflow engine, giving enterprises a highly configurable and automated way to run AI-driven review steps.

With Intelligent Post-Editing, teams can:

Automate routine linguistic corrections to reduce manual review time.

Enforce consistent use of terminology, the right level of formality, and linguistic rules across all content types.

Apply context-aware checks for formality, gender neutrality, locale-specific spelling, and number formatting.

Maintain full transparency and governance, with all changes auditable and clearly attributed within the system.

"Review shouldn't slow teams down or distract them from high-impact decisions," said Andreas Ljungström, Head of Product at XTM. "Intelligent Post-Editing acts as an AI review assistant, handling routine fixes automatically so linguists and reviewers can focus on nuance, intent, and quality. It's a practical step towards more scalable, closed-loop AI localisation."

Uncompromising enterprise control and traceability

By shifting routine review work to AI while preserving full visibility into every change, Intelligent Post-Editing helps enterprises speed up global delivery and maintain quality at scale. The result is faster time-to-market with the governance and auditability required for enterprise operations.

The launch of Intelligent Post-Editing marks another step in helping global organisations bring products, communication, and content to international audiences faster through a composable AI platform. By embedding automation directly into the localisation lifecycle, XTM enables teams to scale quality, speed, and governance across every market.

To explore Intelligent Post-Editing and see how it works inside XTM Cloud, take our interactive product tour .

About XTM International

XTM International is an AI globalisation platform that transforms language from a barrier into an opportunity. We bring translation management, business management, software localisation, and video creation together into a composable system, giving enterprises the flexibility to adopt the solutions they need, when they need them. Trusted by over 1,300 leading global companies, supporting more than 880 languages and with over 80 ready-to-go integrations, teams rely on XTM to scale globally with absolute trust by producing content that feels genuinely local in every market.

SOURCE XTM International