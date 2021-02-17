XTM Signs Letter of Intent with North American-Based Harlo Entertainment

MIAMI and TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - XTM, Inc. ("XTM" or the "Company") (QB: XTMIF) (CSE: PAID), (FSE: 7XT), a Miami and Toronto-based Fintech company in the neo-banking space, providing mobile banking and payment solutions around the world, is pleased to announce it has signed a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Harlo Entertainment ("HARLO"), one of the largest hospitality and entertainment groups in North America.

Harlo Entertainment has in excess of $250M in assets under management with a focus on investments in the hospitality, entertainment, lifestyle, and technology industries. As part of the terms of the LOI, XTM will work with Harlo to roll-out its hospitality-focused Today mobile app and payout solution to meet the requirements of all of its Harlo Entertainment properties http://www.harloentertainment.com/investments/.

"We look forward to working with this innovative fintech company XTM, to provide our employees with instant access to their earnings with a free and elegant user experience," commented Mike Kimel, Chairman and Co-Founder, Harlo Entertainment. "The hard-working employees of our companies are the life blood of our business. We are committed to empowering them with tools that create a fair work environment and financial inclusion for the benefit of all."

"Harlo Entertainment represents top-shelf brands that we are thrilled to add to our growing customer base," said Marilyn Schaffer, CEO. "This is a strategic partnership for a number of reasons; one that will grow into a significant opportunity for XTM. We believe we can deliver tremendous value to the Harlo team and we are further committed to serving-up some quick wins that will provide value additions for all."

About XTM Inc.

XTM, www.xtminc.com is a Miami and Toronto-based fintech innovator in the neo-banking space helping business and workers alike expedite earnings payout and eliminate banking fees. We are a global card issuer and real-time payment specialist providing our technology to businesses to automate and expedite worker payouts that can also eliminate cash. XTM integrates businesses to a payment ecosystem that is coupled with a free mobile app and a Visa or Mastercard debit card with free banking features. XTM drives enterprise value and creates a positive user experience.

About Harlo Entertainment

Harlo Entertainment is a North American investment group focused on the hospitality, entertainment, lifestyle, and technology industries. We leverage our expertise; we actively support and focus on the growth of all our investments from the ground up. We take a value-oriented approach to investing and have a clear focus on operational improvements to drive performance and growth. Notable ventures include co-founding Chase Hospitality Group (CHG), a globally recognized brand, responsible for creating leading culinary destinations, including their flagship award-winning restaurant, The Chase. As well as playing a key role in the development and success of Miami landmarks Komodo, Swan and Papi Steak.

