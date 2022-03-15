xToken Terminal Launches Liquidity Mining Solution for DeFi Projects

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- xToken, a 2-year-old DeFi infrastructure project, has launched its new platform xToken Terminal.Terminal, the capital markets platform for Web3, will offer DeFi and NFT projects seamless access to financial primitives like liquidity mining, token offerings and collateralized lending.

The first service on Terminal - dubbed Mining - is now available at xtokenterminal.io. Mining empowers DeFi and NFT projects to permissionlessly deploy highly customizable liquidity mining (LM) programs on Uniswap V3. Mining is supported on the Ethereum network and Layer-2 scaling solutions like Arbitrum, Optimism and Polygon.

Until today, projects eager to incentivize liquidity on Uniswap V3 have run up against severe user experience (UX) and technical challenges. Building out a Uniswap V3 LM program required many developer hours and has often introduced security and usability issues.

Terminal's Mining app aims to simplify this process with a simple and sleek user interface and a robust, configurable contract architecture. Mining makes the deployment process effortless for projects, while delivering a frictionless end-to-end experience for liquidity providers (LPs).

"By developing their own custom LM programs on Uniswap V3, DeFi and NFT projects are devoting substantial engineering resources to solutions that often compromise on security and UX. Mining cuts the deployment process down to a few minutes, while providing a superior experience for participating LPs," explains xToken Founder, Michael J. Cohen.

Terminal's Mining app improves the end-to-end experience for pool sponsors (DeFi/NFT projects) and liquidity providers with streamlined workflows and a robust feature set. Mining also improves discoverability by aggregating liquidity pools, while enhancing and standardizing the liquidity provision process for LPs.

The Mining contracts have been audited by ABDK and CertiK. xToken has also launched an ImmuneFi Bug Bounty program, battle-testing the contract code with the help of whitehat developers.

xToken Growth Lead, Ben Jennings, states: "Our Mining platform is designed to be as user friendly and intuitive as possible. Projects can configure and deploy Uniswap V3 liquidity pools and structure and incentivize rewards programs, with added features like multi-token incentives and rewards vesting, in a few easy clicks and within a single user flow. Terminal allows projects to initiate mining programs in a matter of minutes."

Terminal Mining launched on Monday, March 14th with an incentivized XTK:WETH liquidity pool. xToken's first launch partner, CitaDAO, will begin incentivizing its novel on-chain real estate tokens shortly thereafter. CitaDAO plans to tokenize nine figures in real estate assets in the next six months, with Terminal as its liquidity platform of choice.

About xToken Terminal: xToken Terminal is the capital markets and liquidity management platform for Web3. xToken aims to provide DeFi projects with seamless access to fundamental on-chain primitives and will be deploying a variety of new apps in the coming months, designed to empower DeFi teams to be their own CFOs and investment bankers.

For press or business inquiries, email Growth Lead, Ben Jennings at 412-722-8170 or [email protected].

SOURCE xToken Labs, Inc.