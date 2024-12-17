Xtollo Investment Partners Elevates Brian Weisenberger to Chief Market Strategist Amid Rebrand and Focus on Partner Growth and Value

AUSTIN, Texas , Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xtollo Investment Partners ("Xtollo"), formerly known as Kensington Investment Distributors, is proud to announce the promotion of Brian Weisenberger to Chief Market Strategist. With over 20 years of experience in financial services, Brian is widely respected for his market expertise, innovative thinking, and ability to translate complex financial trends into valuable insights.

As Chief Market Strategist, Brian will lead Xtollo's market strategy, oversee the development of market outlooks, and drive thought leadership initiatives. Collaborating closely with Xtollo's investment partners, Kensington Asset Management, Liquid Strategies and The Leuthold Group, he will guide strategies to capitalize on emerging opportunities, deliver meaningful solutions, and empower clients to succeed in an evolving financial landscape. Through his Market Insights series, which provides thoughtful analysis of market trends and opportunities, Brian plans to expand its reach and impact, reinforcing Xtollo's commitment to simplifying the complex and supporting financial professionals.

"Brian's leadership has been instrumental to Xtollo's success," said Mark Engelbrecht, Managing Partner at Xtollo. "As we continue our evolution as Xtollo, his ability to translate complex data into actionable strategies aligns perfectly with our mission to elevate financial professionals. This promotion recognizes his contributions and positions him to make an even greater impact as we navigate an ever-changing financial landscape."

"I'm thrilled to take on this role and continue building on the incredible work we've accomplished as a team," said Brian Weisenberger. With our rebrand reflecting a renewed focus on empowering financial professionals, I'm excited to expand the Market Insights series and refine our market strategies to deliver even greater value to our clients and partners."

Brian earned his bachelor's degree in Economics from The University of Texas at Austin and is a CFA® Charterholder. Over the years, he has led initiatives that have strengthened Xtollo's client offerings, driven growth, and delivered meaningful outcomes. His expertise and leadership position him to make a lasting impact in this role, helping Xtollo and its partners navigate the future of financial services.

The Market Insights series, authored by Brian, is available to individuals and organization seeking to stay informed of industry trends and market opportunities. To subscribe, visit xtollo.com/subscribe.

About Xtollo Investment Partners

At Xtollo Investment Partners, we are dedicated to creating an inclusive financial ecosystem that elevates financial professionals through innovative and accessible solutions. Inspired by the Latin phrase "ex tollo," meaning "to lift, elevate," Xtollo is committed to empowering portfolios, businesses, and client experiences with specialized solutions and a partner-first approach.

