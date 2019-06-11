Xton Expands Privileged Access Manger Integrations with Azure AD, YubiKey and ServiceNow

PHILADELPHIA, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Xton Technologies, a provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions, announces that Xton Access Manager (XTAM) has added advanced SQL traffic monitoring capabilities, Microsoft Azure Active Directory (Office365) support and new integrations with YubiKey and ServiceNow. With easy integration into on-premise, cloud or hybrid environments, XTAM reduces the complexity of implementing and managing privileged accounts. Using XTAM, companies can improve their security and auditing process, comply with industry regulations and prevent unauthorized access to critical information assets.

Mark Klinchin, CEO, Xton Technologies

"Using an agile development method, we are able to continuously enhance XTAM to support emerging PAM requirements," said Mark Klinchin, CEO of Xton Technologies. "XTAM is one of the first privileged access solutions that allows companies to save SQL statements to session logs when connecting to MySQL or MS SQL. This unique capability helps IT managers and auditors better understand administration activities, comply with regulations, and alert key stakeholders to any suspicious activity."

XTAM provides end-to-end control for privileged passwords, secrets, certificates and documents to meet audit requirements while limiting the risk of security breaches and regulatory issues. XTAM is easy to install, maintain, and affordable.

New in XTAM:

Record and Save SQL Statements – XTAM Session Event recording enables the ability to save SQL statements when connecting to MySQL or MS SQL Server database through the use of an SSH Proxy tunnel.

Microsoft Azure Active Directory (Office 365) Authentication – XTAM supports Azure AD (Office 365) accounts through the SAML SSO protocol for faster integration with an organization's existing software and user management infrastructure.

YubiKey Multi-Factor Authentication – XTAM supports YubiKey, the popular hardware authentication device, allowing companies to quickly add another layer of Multi-Factor Authentication for administrator, root and other privileged accounts on any network device.

ServiceNow Integration - Interactions within XTAM can now be added to ServiceNow Incidents activities, a popular ticketing system used in many organizations.

Create Temporary Local User Accounts – IT managers can now create XTAM Local User accounts with expiration dates without having to involve Active Directory or IT resources. This helps tighten access controls around privileged assets.

Improved Reporting Capabilities – XTAM automated email reporting allowing users to create customized report views for system-, vault-, folder- and record-level reports. A new Object Access Report lists who has access to selected objects, their level of access and how it was granted. These capabilities help streamline auditing processes and compliance efforts.

To learn more or download a free trial, visit https://www.xtontech.com

About Xton Technologies

Xton Technologies makes it easy and affordable to have strong security for your privileged access. XTAM for Privileged Access Management is built to protect against malicious or accidental access from both within and beyond your firewall. XTAM works across the corporate network, third party cloud infrastructure and is accessible using any modern browser on the desktop or mobile. www.xtontech.com.

