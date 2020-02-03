Xton Technologies Adds Advanced RDP, SSH, HTTP Proxy Support to Privileged Access Management Software

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Xton Technologies, a provider of privileged access management solutions, announced that Xton Access Manager (XTAM) now includes advanced proxy support for RDP, SSH and web proxies allowing customers to create secure, high trust remote sessions with full session recording and keystroke monitoring using native desktop or mobile applications. This makes it easier for companies to implement and enforce PAM requirements such as auditing, permissions and password rotation without disrupting existing IT workflows. Xton Technologies will demonstrate the latest release of XTAM at the RSA Conference 2020, February 24 – 28 in San Francisco.

"Implementing privileged management software does not need to interfere with daily administrative workflows or tasks," said Mark Klinchin, CEO of Xton Technologies. "With XTAM advanced proxies, privileged users can create secure sessions directly from a desktop or mobile device without the need to download agents or launch secondary software. Unique to XTAM is our ability to securely lock credentials on the server-side without ever releasing them to the client computer even in an encrypted form. This provides administrators with secure and efficient access to the systems they need to do their jobs while satisfying audit and senior management requirements for just in time secure access and controls."

XTAM proxy support enables:

Creation of RDP proxy sessions directly from a user's desktop or mobile device without downloading or installing any agents, custom launchers or deployment packages. Native RDP clients supported include Windows RDP client (MSTSC), Mac RDP client, Remote Desktop Connection Manager, and mRemoteNG.

without downloading or installing any agents, custom launchers or deployment packages. Native RDP clients supported include Windows RDP client (MSTSC), Mac RDP client, Remote Desktop Connection Manager, and mRemoteNG. Secure remote access with Web or Native Client Support by supporting client applications such as PuTTY, SecureCRT and WinSCP, including SSH Proxy and SSH Tunnel options or through secure connections to Web Sites or Web Management Portals without disclosing the required login credentials.

by supporting client applications such as PuTTY, SecureCRT and WinSCP, including SSH Proxy and SSH Tunnel options or through secure connections to Web Sites or Web Management Portals without disclosing the required login credentials. Strict enforcement of user authentication with multifactor authentication (MFA) when using native client applications like PuTTY, Remote Desktop, WinSCP, FileZilla, and others.

Xton Technologies will demonstrate XTAM at the RSA Conference in the RSAC Early Stage Expo in Booth 42. To learn more about the XTAM or download a free trial, visit https://www.xtontech.com/products/privileged-session-management/

About Xton Technologies

Xton Technologies makes it easy and affordable to have strong security for your privileged access. Our enterprise grade Xton Access Manager (XTAM) for Privileged Access Management is built to protect against malicious or accidental access from both within and beyond your firewall. It provides complete, control for your privileged passwords, secrets, certificates and documents to meet audit and compliance requirements. The XTAM platform works across the corporate network, third party cloud infrastructure and is accessible using any modern browser on the desktop or mobile. www.xtontech.com.

