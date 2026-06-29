xTool Launches O1 Omni Printer: The World's First All-in-One Desktop Printer for Virtually Any Material

With Pre-Orders Opening June 29, the O1 Combines 4-in-1 Versatility, Pixel-Scan™ Vision, and High-ROI Bundles to Redefine Creative Production

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- xTool, a global leader in innovative digital fabrication technology, today launched the global pre-order phase for its highly anticipated xTool O1 Omni Printer. This exclusive pre-heat window introduces an entirely new hardware classification to the creative and commercial markets: the world's first true "Omni Printer". Guided by the slogan, "From Rigid to Fabric. Print It All," this future-ready system completely redefines desktop production.

The Category Pioneer — One System, Print Anything

xTool O1 Omni Printer: From Rigid to Fabric. Print It All.

For years, creators have been burdened by fragmented workflows, forced to buy separate, single-purpose machines for rigid substrates and textiles. The xTool O1 Omni Printer shatters these limitations by establishing a brand-new hardware category. By natively merging UV, DTG, DTF, and UV DTF printing technologies into a single desktop ecosystem, it seamlessly bridges the historical gap between rigid customization and fabric printing.

This "print anything" capability is brought to life by a flexible, innovative dual-printhead architecture. Creators can configure the system for dual-UV printing to unlock advanced multi-layered effects and accelerated production speeds, or choose the hybrid UV + Fabric setup to master completely different mediums simultaneously. From printing intricate designs on wood, acrylic, glass, and metal to directly customizing apparel or generating complex UV DTF transfer decals, the O1 empowers users to print on virtually any surface imaginable.

Industrial Performance Fueled by Intelligence

To transition heavy-duty industrial production into a streamlined desktop experience, xTool has outfitted the O1 with an uncompromised blend of hardware powerhouse capabilities, advanced software, and smart safety ecosystems:

Pixel-Scan™ Vision System: Combining Line Laser Altimetry and CIS Scanning, this system ensures flawless accuracy. A Laser-Guided Auto-Focus detects an object's highest point to ensure perfect print height and eliminate printhead collisions. Unlike traditional distorted "fish-eye" cameras, the 1:1 Distortion-Free CIS Scanning offers close-range, high-def scans with zero dead zones, powering a jigless "Drop & Print" workflow. When paired with the Rotary Attachment, it performs Automated 3D Modeling for 90% of mainstream tumblers to enable an unmatched 1:1 design preview.

Combining Line Laser Altimetry and CIS Scanning, this system ensures flawless accuracy. A detects an object's highest point to ensure perfect print height and eliminate printhead collisions. Unlike traditional distorted "fish-eye" cameras, the offers close-range, high-def scans with zero dead zones, powering a jigless workflow. When paired with the Rotary Attachment, it performs for 90% of mainstream tumblers to enable an unmatched 1:1 design preview. Versatile Dual-Head Hardware & Ecosystem: As the primary engine of the machine's raw power, the upgradable dual-head architecture delivers a massive leap in productivity over same-class competitors, offering significantly accelerated printing speeds and unrivaled throughput. The Dual-Head UV Edition leverages this speed while supporting specialized flexible, soft/hard white inks, and vibrant Fluorescent (Neon) Inks for blacklight effects . The UV + Fabric Edition features an OEKO-TEX® certified system supporting both DTG and DTF workflows—surviving 50+ washes without fading. A rich accessory ecosystem, including a Rotary Attachment, DTG Platen, and Laminator Integration, maximizes hardware utility.

As the primary engine of the machine's raw power, The leverages this speed while supporting specialized flexible, soft/hard white inks, and vibrant . The features an OEKO-TEX® certified system supporting both DTG and DTF workflows—surviving 50+ washes without fading. A rich accessory ecosystem, including a Rotary Attachment, DTG Platen, and Laminator Integration, maximizes hardware utility. xTool Studio Software Ecosystem: The AI-driven workflow features a Laser + UV Seamless Workflow , allowing users to laser-cut a workpiece and move it to the O1, where the software automatically recognizes and aligns the print with zero manual recalibration. Its AI Contour Recognition instantly identifies irregular shapes to "fill" designs perfectly while automatically avoiding holes (e.g., camera cutouts). It also supports a 2000+ Texture Library for 7mm 3D relief and a Lenticular 3D Generator for eye-catching, naked-eye 3D effects.

The AI-driven workflow features a , allowing users to laser-cut a workpiece and move it to the O1, where the software automatically recognizes and aligns the print with zero manual recalibration. Its instantly identifies irregular shapes to "fill" designs perfectly while automatically avoiding holes (e.g., camera cutouts). It also supports a for 7mm 3D relief and a for eye-catching, naked-eye 3D effects. Eco-Friendly Safety & Automated Maintenance: Designed for worry-free production, the O1 uses GREENGUARD-certified, non-reprotoxic inks and an advanced built-in air filtration system to eliminate odors in home studios. To eliminate maintenance anxiety, SmartCycle™ 2.0 automates routine care to prevent clogging, offering 14-day vacation-ready support that lets users step away with confidence and return to a machine that's ready when they are.

The Ultimate Hardware Investment for Businesses, Designers, and Makers

The O1 Omni Printer is built around a simple vision: one great idea should not be limited by a single material, product type, or machine. By democratizing industrial performance and bringing professional studio capabilities down to the price of a premium laptop, xTool has created the ultimate creative and business investment of 2026, uniquely tailored to solve the distinct pain points of three major creative communities:

For Small Businesses: It opens the door to an exponential increase in sellable product lines and higher-margin revenue opportunities, all generated from a single digital design.

It opens the door to an exponential increase in sellable product lines and higher-margin revenue opportunities, all generated from a single digital design. For Designers: It seamlessly translates complex digital artwork into tangible, high-fidelity physical products across hard goods, apparel, custom stickers, premium packaging, and bespoke gifts.

It seamlessly translates complex digital artwork into tangible, high-fidelity physical products across hard goods, apparel, custom stickers, premium packaging, and bespoke gifts. For Makers: It unlocks entirely new creative dimensions, adding full-color versatility, multi-dimensional textures, and complete material freedom to their existing fabrication toolset.

To perfectly match the specific production needs and scaling goals of these diverse user groups, xTool is launching with three value-driven configurations: the entry-level UV Edition ($1,699 pre-order / $2,499 MSRP), the effect-optimized Dual-Head UV Edition ($2,699 pre-order / $3,299 MSRP), and the ultimate cross-category hybrid UV + Fabric Edition ($2,799 pre-order / $3,499 MSRP).

Pre-Order and Availability Details

The exclusive deposit pre-order phase officially kicks off on June 29. For a limited time, customers can place a $50 deposit to lock in these massive early-bird savings off the MSRP, alongside a special bonus package valued at $459. The official global launch and final payment phase for the xTool O1 Omni Printer are scheduled for July 15th.

To explore exclusive pre-order benefits or secure your unit, please visit the official xTool website.

About xTool

xTool is a global premium consumer-tech brand dedicated to empowering digital-to-physical creation. As the world's largest and fastest-growing laser engraver innovator, xTool provides a comprehensive ecosystem of laser-based personal creative tools, material printers, user-friendly software, accessories, and consumables. Through these innovations, xTool empowers creators to turn imagination into meaningful creations that deliver emotional fulfillment, commercial success, and personal achievement. Discover more at xtool.com.

SOURCE xTool