xTool Unveils the M2: Redefining Everyday Laser Crafting with Color Printing and Premium Tech at an Accessible $599

Driven by the mission to democratize creativity, the xTool M2 brings flagship-level features, color printing, unprecedented ease of use, and an accessible price tag to everyday creators.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- xTool, a global leader in innovative creative tools and laser engravers, today unveiled the xTool M2 Color Craft Laser. Starting at just $599, the xTool M2 is engineered as the easiest craft laser with color printing, designed specifically for everyday makers and home crafters. Driven by its core product philosophy of "Easy, Powerful, and Accessible," xTool has brought flagship-level technologies, previously exclusive to high-end machines costing thousands of dollars, down to a mass-consumer price point. In doing so, xTool fundamentally redefines what an accessible laser can achieve by pairing out-of-the-box simplicity with professional scalability. This leap propels the industry forward, turning pro-grade creation into an everyday reality for everyone.

xTool M2: The Easiest Color Craft Laser for Everyday Making

For years, laser fabrication was confined to hardcore makers and small businesses, hindered by steep learning curves, high costs, safety concerns, and color limitations. xTool has systematically dismantled these barriers by building a comprehensive creative ecosystem—spanning advanced smart hardware, intuitive software, versatile accessories, a vibrant community, and consumables. The new xTool M2 seamlessly integrates this entire ecosystem. Operating as simply as a daily household appliance, it completely eliminates the friction between a user's idea and the final result.

"Our vision at xTool has always been to continuously lower the barriers to creation, allowing more people to experience the pure joy of making," said xTool CEO Jasen Wang. "With the xTool M2, we've integrated our most advanced technologies into an accessible platform to do exactly that. We are bringing laser crafting to the masses, empowering everyday creators to bring their imaginations to life and enjoy the creative journey together, without being held back by technical complexity."

Simple to Start, Powerful to Scale

The xTool M2 is built upon three core pillars: effortless operation, professional capability, and uncompromising safety. It is simple enough for a beginner's first beautiful craft, yet powerful enough to support a pro-user's wildest technical ideas.

Smart Crafting Made Easy: Built-in Dual Cameras provide WYSIWYG (What You See Is What You Get) real-time visual positioning, ensuring even first-time users never have to guess manually. Meanwhile, the exclusive ACS™ Lite automates the entire workflow—from auto-positioning to material settings. With all complex calculations and positioning handled entirely in the background, users simply enjoy a true "place and go" experience. It's so advanced, it feels effortless.





Built-in Dual Cameras provide WYSIWYG (What You See Is What You Get) real-time visual positioning, ensuring even first-time users never have to guess manually. Meanwhile, the exclusive ACS™ Lite automates the entire workflow—from auto-positioning to material settings. With all complex calculations and positioning handled entirely in the background, users simply enjoy a true "place and go" experience. It's so advanced, it feels effortless. Pro-Grade Power: An accessible price doesn't mean compromised performance. The xTool M 2 delivers flagship capabilities: Color Print-Then-Cut for Creative Freedom: The CMYK inkjet module unlocks high-precision, full-color printing on wood, paper, felt, and more. Supported by built-in generators for keychains, name tags, and cake toppers, alongside 60,000+ ready-to-make files in the Atomm community, creating vibrant stickers and merch is instant out of the box. Switchable Modules for More Possibilities: Easily swap between a 10W diode for detailed engraving, a 20W diode for faster processing, a 3W IR module for metals, and the CMYK print head. From common soft materials like leather to hard metals, the creative possibilities are endless. From 2D to 3D Creations: The machine is compatible with the RA3 Lite Rotary accessory for effortless engraving on cylindrical items like tumblers and mugs.

An accessible price doesn't mean compromised performance. The delivers flagship capabilities: Safe for Home Studios: Designed specifically for everyday home creation, the xTool M2 features a fully enclosed design, Class 1 Safety certification, real-time safety monitoring, and an optional desktop air purifier, ensuring a safe and worry-free creative experience for home studios.

Ultimately, as the first product to truly break the long-standing compromise between price, ease of use, and safety, the xTool M2 establishes a new benchmark for what an accessible laser should be. While an attractive price is essential, a true standard must also deliver on performance, usability, scalability, and safety. At the same time, the M2 brings mass-consumer attributes to the laser industry, ensuring that laser technology is no longer an advanced feature reserved for professional makers, but a basic right for every creator. By transforming the laser into an accessible creative tool for anyone who loves to make, the M2 allows more people to experience the pure joy of laser crafting.

Pricing and Availability

The xTool M2 officially launches on May 27 with an MSRP starting at $599. To celebrate the release, xTool is offering a 7-day limited-time discount. From May 27 to June 2, early buyers can get the M2 starting at just $549 ($50 off), available exclusively through the xTool official website.

About xTool

xTool is a global premium consumer-tech brand dedicated to empowering digital-to-physical creation. As the world's largest and fastest-growing laser engraver innovator, xTool provides a comprehensive ecosystem of laser-based personal creative tools, material printers, user-friendly software, accessories, and consumables. Through these innovations, xTool empowers creators to turn imagination into meaningful creations that deliver emotional fulfillment, commercial success, and personal achievement. Discover more at xtool.com.

SOURCE xTool