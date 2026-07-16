xTool O1 Omni Printer Hits the Global Market, Empowering Businesses and Creators with Industrial-Grade "Print Anything" Versatility

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- xTool, a global leader in innovative digital fabrication technology, today officially commenced the global launch and final payment phase for the highly anticipated xTool O1 Omni Printer. Following a historic pre-order window that established an entirely new hardware classification—the world's first true "Omni Printer"—this future-ready ecosystem is now transitioning into active production environments worldwide, ready to redefine the limits of custom manufacturing.

xTool O1 Omni Printer technology matrix, delivering industrial-grade "Print Anything" versatility. xTool O1 Omni Printer in action, seamlessly customizing diverse materials from rigid substrates to textiles.

Marking this official global debut, xTool has unveiled a major, highly anticipated surprise feature kept completely under wraps throughout the pre-order phase: a revolutionary Desktop 3D Embroidery Workflow. This innovative suite seamlessly combines direct-to-garment printing with textured embroidery effects, empowering creators to produce stunning, high-dimensional designs straight from a desktop footprint.

Next-Gen Technology Behind the All-in-One Versatility

To support its unprecedented material versatility and provide definitive proof of its industrial capabilities, the O1 Omni Printer integrates an array of proprietary hardware, software, and dynamic innovations designed to streamline complex custom workflows across five core technical pillars:

Two Printheads, Limitless Capabilities: The driving engine behind the O1's "print anything" capability is its revolutionary, upgradable dual-printhead design. By natively merging UV, DTG, DTF, and UV DTF printing technologies into a single desktop ecosystem, it completely shatters the historical barrier between rigid and fabric customization. Creators can configure the hardware for Dual-UV printing to unlock advanced multi-layered effects and accelerated production speeds, or select the Hybrid UV + Fabric setup to print on rigid wood, acrylic, glass, and metal simultaneously with direct-to-garment apparel and complex UV DTF transfer decals.

World's First Pixel-Scan™ Vision System: Delivering absolute accuracy with zero dead zones, the O1 replaces traditional distorted "fish-eye" cameras with a 1:1 Distortion-Free CIS Scanning system paired with Line Laser Altimetry. The integrated Laser-Guided Auto-Focus automatically detects an object's highest point to ensure perfect print height and eliminate printhead collisions. When paired with its 3D Cup Modeling & Preview, the system maps designs onto 90% of mainstream tumblers for a true, jigless "Drop & Print" experience with perfect 1:1 preview alignment.

The Desktop 3D Embroidery Revolution & Textural Art: The newly unveiled workflow natively bridges DTG printing with an innovative embroidery kit, allowing users to create low-cost, full-color 3D textures instantly. With the AI "Embossed Embroidery" feature, a single click transforms flat images into tactile, 3D textures that masterfully mimic real fabric and intricate stitching. Combined with a 2000+ Texture Library for 7mm 3D relief and a Lenticular 3D Generator (enabling spectacular "Lenticular Motion in Minutes"), the O1 physically produces stunning, eye-catching, naked-eye 3D effects.

Seamless Cross-Device Synergy & AI Workflow: Designed to natively complement existing creation setups, the software enables a Laser + UV Seamless Workflow. Users can laser-cut a workpiece on an xTool laser engraver and move it directly to the O1, where the software automatically recognizes and aligns the print with zero manual recalibration. Furthermore, its AI Contour Recognition instantly identifies irregular shapes to "fill" designs perfectly while automatically avoiding holes (such as camera cutouts), while the integrated One-Click AI Generator turns simple prompts into production-ready masterpieces.

Industrial Standards & Clog-Free Vacation Mode: Built for commercial reliability, the O1 delivers G7®-level color accuracy alongside certified eco-safety using GREENGUARD® Gold UV and OEKO-TEX® textile inks. To eliminate traditional printer maintenance anxiety, the SmartCycle™ 2.0 Maintenance System automates nozzle-care routines, allowing creators to activate the Clog-Free Vacation Mode and leave the printer idle for up to 2 weeks—returning to an instant, production-ready system.

Proven Application Across Distinct Creative Communities

By anchoring these advanced technologies into a unified workspace, the O1 Omni Printer seamlessly translates its physical capabilities into high-ROI results, perfectly adapting to the distinct standards of three major creative sectors:

For Artists and Premium Designers: The platform delivers unprecedented tactile choice. By utilizing the newly debuted 3D embroidery workflow and the 7mm 3D relief, designers can move past flat prints to produce gallery-grade textured art pieces, deeply embossed luxury phone cases, and complex mixed-media textile art that commands premium market pricing.

For Merchandise Studios and Makers: The system shatters the need for fragmented, single-purpose machinery. Production showcases reveal that users can print intricate graphics onto rigid wooden skateboards or custom acrylic badges, and instantly pivot to print matching, soft-to-the-touch pure cotton apparel within a single workspace—maximizing hardware utility via the rich accessory ecosystem including the DTG Platen and Rotary Attachment.

For E-Commerce Sellers and Small Businesses: The printer addresses the ultimate pain points of quick commercial scaling. Detailed output tests confirm immaculate precision and flawless ink adhesion on notoriously difficult surfaces—including edge-to-edge printing on high-gloss glassware without distortion and seamless adhesion on untreated industrial metals—giving commercial users the confidence to scale product lines and unlock higher-margin revenue from day one.

Global Launch Availability and Pricing

To match specific production needs and scaling goals, xTool is officially opening final payments and launch-window orders for all three high-value configurations:

The Single UV Edition: $1,699 Early-Bird Price / $2,499 MSRP

$1,699 Early-Bird Price / $2,499 MSRP The Dual UV Edition: $2,699 Early-Bird Price / $3,299 MSRP

$2,699 Early-Bird Price / $3,299 MSRP The UV + DT Fabric Edition: $2,799 Early-Bird Price / $3,499 MSRP

Customers who previously placed their pre-order deposits can now complete their final payments to unlock this limited-time Early-Bird pricing alongside their exclusive $459 bonus package. New creators and businesses who missed the pre-order phase can still secure the Early-Bird promotional pricing for a limited time during this global launch window. New buyers are encouraged to act quickly and secure their units at these launch-exclusive rates before the system transitions to its standard retail MSRP.

To explore the official multi-material design gallery, view comprehensive surface compatibility charts, or secure your unit, please visit the official xTool website.

About xTool

xTool is a global premium consumer-tech brand dedicated to empowering digital-to-physical creation. As the world's largest and fastest-growing laser engraver innovator, xTool provides a comprehensive ecosystem of laser-based personal creative tools, material printers, user-friendly software, accessories, and consumables. Through these innovations, xTool empowers creators to turn imagination into meaningful creations that deliver emotional fulfillment, commercial success, and personal achievement. Discover more at xtool.com.

SOURCE xTool