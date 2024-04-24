XTPL to build an industrial prototype device with China's leading manufacturer of machinery for the FPD industry

WROCLAW, Poland, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XTPL is conducting a fifth sale of a module for industrial implementations. The end client is a leading Chinese manufacturer of machinery for the Flat Panel Display (FPD) industry. XTPL's relationship with the client was launched by an official distributor of XTPL solutions in the Chinese market, Yi Xin Technology. The initial evaluation process for the technology spanned approximately five months. The module intended for industrial integration is scheduled for delivery within 3–5 months, which will be followed by the building of the industrial prototype of a device with the XTPL module embedded in it.

"In the coming months, we will deliver our module for industrial implementation to a leading Chinese manufacturer of testing and repair equipment used in the production lines of advanced FPDs. Our partner's clients include leading manufacturers of modern FPDs for the Chinese market, such as an entity listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange with annual revenues in the order of several tens of billion USD. This is our first sale of a module to a partner in China and, as a result, XTPL is currently overseeing four advanced industrial implementation processes involving XTPL technology on key markets for additive technologies: China, USA, Taiwan and South Korea" says Filip Granek, CEO of XTPL S.A.

The XTPL industrial module is scheduled to be delivered to the company's Chinese client within 3–5 months. Once delivered, the XTPL module will be used in the process of building an industrial prototype of the client's device. XTPL expects the process to be completed by the end of 2024.

"The relationship with the Chinese partner was established through our distributor in the Chinese market, Yi Xin Technology. This is evidence that the international efforts of the XTPL distributor network can not only yield orders for Delta Printing System devices, but also industrial implementation opportunities. The number of XTPL distributors has doubled in recent months to 11 entities. We completed an initial successful evaluation of our technology in record time in about five months, and similar to the implementation carried out for the US Nasdaq 100 manufacturer of large industrial equipment, we also moved directly to the fourth stage of evaluation and the construction of the prototype of an industrial device" adds Filip Granek.

