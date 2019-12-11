Xtracted CBD Raises the bar for Purity and Transparency in the CBD Industry

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brian Lowell and Jacob Ellis–two avid bodybuilders with extensive backgrounds in the nutritional supplement industry–have just launched Xtracted, a brand of ultra-pure CBD products. The company's corporate offices operate in Maine and a second in Los Angeles. Xtracted currently offers oil tinctures, gummies, softgels, topicals, and even freeze-dried cat and dog treats for sale on XtractedCBD.com.

The company philosophy is in the tagline: Pure. Clean Honest. That's our promise.

"People want to know what they're putting in their bodies, but no one has time to turn every purchase into a research project. We want to make sure people understand the potential benefits of CBD, how it works, and the relative advantages of the various delivery methods."

–Brian Lowell, President & CIO, Xtracted CBD

The heart of Xtracted's process is–appropriately–the extraction method itself. The company exclusively uses supercritical fluid (CO²) extraction and processing because to ensure the long-term viability and concentration of active cannabinoids.

The company's entire product line is made in the USA and only uses ingredients grown in the USA–the full-spectrum CBD extract being chief among them. That extract, like all of their ingredients, is 100% organic, GMO-free, gluten-free, and non-psychoactive. All Xtracted products are also independently tested by third-party labs for potency and safety.

"There are definitely easier ways to make the things we make, but we want to be the best in the category not only in terms of the quality of the product, but also in the quality of information we provide our customers."

– Jacob Ellis, President & COO, Xtracted CBD

