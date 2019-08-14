Xtraction Services Launches Equipment Sale-Leaseback Program to Cannabis & Hemp Oil Processors

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Xtraction Services ("XS"), an equipment leasing and extraction solutions company specializing in manufacturing, testing, and packaging equipment for both cannabis and hemp, today announced the launch of their equipment sale-leaseback program, providing existing oil processors the opportunity to unlock additional working capital without any interruptions to production.

As the demand for cannabis and hemp oil continues to increase in a capital-constrained marketplace, many oil processors are challenged to find the capital resources to expand and scale their business. By providing the necessary high-quality equipment through leasing and sale-leaseback programs, XS reduces the need for large up-front capital investment, allowing for increased flexibility and growth potential.

A sale-leaseback allows oil processors to unlock capital from existing equipment and free up the cash they previously invested. With the launch of this new product, XS helps oil processors to invest in other areas of their business while continuing to use the equipment.

"The expansion of our services to include these types of equipment leasing solutions, gives oil processors the opportunity to obtain additional cash flow and working capital without experiencing any interruptions to the production process," said David Kivitz, CEO of Xtraction Services. "The equity capital markets have slowed over the past 3-4 months, and our customers need other solutions, which we are providing."

Xtraction Services is dedicated to helping companies master both the cannabis and hemp oil extraction process and is proud to offer the widest range of leasing solutions, first-class consulting services, and expertise, to help cannabis entrepreneurs be more strategic with their resources and maximize returns.

For more information, please visit www.XtractNow.com.

About Xtraction Services

Founded in 2017, Xtraction Services has worked with equipment manufacturers and oil processors across the U.S. with their equipment needs. Xtraction Services provides flexible leasing options to help manufacturers access the equipment they need while affordably spreading their payments over time.

SOURCE Xtraction Services

Related Links

http://www.XtractNow.com

