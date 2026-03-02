XtraMaker Launches 5-in-1 Desktop DTF Printer, Delivering Consistent, High-Quality Output for Small Businesses and Creators

SHENZHEN, China, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XtraMaker, a global DIY smart tool brand backed by industrial-grade innovation, officially announced the launch of its next-generation 5-in-1 desktop DTF printer. Designed specifically for modern creators, Etsy sellers, and small businesses, the new XtraMaker M1 Series aims to lower the barriers of professional apparel production with smarter automation, predictable delivery, and dramatically reduced operational costs.

About XtraMaker

Powered by EAI Technology, XtraMaker shares its DNA with its sub-brand YDLIDAR, a global leader in high-precision LiDAR solutions. We've brought together the same elite engineering team and R&D foundation that drove YDLIDAR's success to bring professional sensing technology to the DIY market.

Backed by 10+ years of hardware R&D and manufacturing expertise, our team comes from leading tech companies, including Huawei. With experience working alongside Panasonic, Samsung, Siemens, and KUKA, we apply world-class engineering standards to the desktop DTF market.

At XtraMaker, the mission is clear: transform professional-grade engineering into intelligent, easy-to-use tools that empower modern makers and small businesses to scale with confidence.

XtraMaker M1 Series: Built for Creators, Designed for Real Business Growth

Since launching the world's first 5-in-1 desktop DTF printer, XtraMaker has focused on solving real workshop challenges faced by small brands and independent creators. The new M1 Series continues this philosophy with two models tailored for different business stages:

XtraMaker M1 – Optimized for high-speed, small-format customization. Ideal for Etsy sellers, side hustles, and startups seeking fast ROI and space efficiency.

– Optimized for high-speed, small-format customization. Ideal for Etsy sellers, side hustles, and startups seeking fast ROI and space efficiency. XtraMaker M1 Pro – Designed for scaling streetwear brands that require A3 large-format output, bold visuals, and high-margin production for hoodies, jackets, and full-back designs.

Both models share the same intelligent core system, differing mainly in print size, overall dimensions, and production capacity.

Professional Output Without Professional Complexity

Despite its compact size, XtraMaker delivers industrial-level print quality:

1440 × 1440 DPI Resolution – Razor-sharp details and rich textures.

– Razor-sharp details and rich textures. G7-Certified Color Accuracy – Automatic RGB to CMYK conversion ensures true-to-life colors.

– Automatic RGB to CMYK conversion ensures true-to-life colors. 0.5 mm Ultra-Thin Prints – Soft feel, strong adhesion, long-lasting without cracking.

– Soft feel, strong adhesion, long-lasting without cracking. All-Fabric Compatibility – Works seamlessly on cotton, denim, nylon, silk, and performance fabrics.

From custom T-shirts and hoodies to tote bags and uniforms, XtraMaker turns any workspace into a mini smart printing factory.

Three Key Advantages for Small Businesses

1. More Stable and Predictable Delivery

For small businesses, downtime means lost revenue. XtraMaker is engineered to ensure consistent output and reliable performance:

5-in-1 Fully Automated Workflow – Printing, powdering, shaking, curing, and fuming are completed in one machine. One click is all it takes to start production.

– Printing, powdering, shaking, curing, and fuming are completed in one machine. One click is all it takes to start production. LoopMaster™ White Ink Circulation System – Automatic 15-minute circulation and continuous cartridge stirring prevent sedimentation and clogging.

– Automatic 15-minute circulation and continuous cartridge stirring prevent sedimentation and clogging. UPS Power Protection – In case of power failure, the built-in battery system automatically flushes white ink and injects protective fluid, safeguarding printheads and ensuring uninterrupted workflow.

– In case of power failure, the built-in battery system automatically flushes white ink and injects protective fluid, safeguarding printheads and ensuring uninterrupted workflow. 20+ Smart Sensors with Real-Time Monitoring – Including a patented photoelectric ranging module that detects anomalies in consumables, mechanics, and alignment before problems occur.

Result: creators can rely on stable, repeatable production without technical surprises.

2. Visualized, Low-Cost Trial and Error

Testing designs traditionally means wasted materials and uncertain costs. XtraMaker changes this with data-driven creativity:

XtraMaker Studio Software – AI-assisted design, automatic layout, and intelligent cost estimation show exactly how much each print will cost before production.

– AI-assisted design, automatic layout, and intelligent cost estimation show exactly how much each print will cost before production. 2D + 3D Real-Time Previews – True WYSIWYG (What You See Is What You Get), reducing failed prints and material waste.

– True WYSIWYG (What You See Is What You Get), reducing failed prints and material waste. Smart Powder Reuse System – Powder recycling automatically captures and reuses excess powder, keeping processes clean, precise, and eco-friendly.

Result: creators can experiment freely with minimal financial risk, making product testing transparent and affordable.

3. Lower Learning and Maintenance Costs

XtraMaker is built for users without industrial printing backgrounds:

Desktop Form Factor – 5-in-1 printing fits on a standard desk, perfect for home studios and small shops.

– 5-in-1 printing fits on a standard desk, perfect for home studios and small shops. Built-in Air Purification System – Multi-layer filtration removes powder dust and curing fumes, no external equipment required.

– Multi-layer filtration removes powder dust and curing fumes, no external equipment required. Spill-Free Refilling System – Deep-reach nozzle and centralized waste ink reservoir ensure clean, mess-free operation.

– Deep-reach nozzle and centralized waste ink reservoir ensure clean, mess-free operation. Smart Safety Design – Intelligent oven auto shuts down at 200°C, protecting components and extending machine lifespan.

Result: users spend less time learning, less money maintaining, and more time selling.

Kickstarter Launch & Limited-Time Offer

XtraMaker will officially launch the M1 Series on Kickstarter soon. To celebrate the release, early supporters can join the pre-launch campaign with a $50 deposit and receive:

$200 discount on the final Kickstarter price

on the final Kickstarter price Two extra 500ml white ink bottles as a free bonus

Early access is now open, and limited slots are available.

Learn more and join the pre-launch campaign:

[https://xtramaker.com/products/xtramaker-5-in-1-smart-desktop-dtf-printer-deposit-reservation-1]

