XTransfer Hits 800,000+ Global Clients

SHANGHAI, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XTransfer, the world's leading B2B cross-border trade payment platform, is pleased to announce that its global corporate customers have exceeded 800,000, with overseas enterprises accounting for 47% and a monthly processing volume of over USD 12 billion. This milestone demonstrates XTransfer's significant success in helping SMEs "go global" and seize opportunities in emerging markets, further consolidating its position as the preferred cross-border payment platform for foreign trade enterprises worldwide.

In recent years, tariff wars and trade frictions have prompted Chinese foreign trade enterprises to reassess their global market layouts, while digitalisation has accelerated the redistribution of global trade. In 2025, XTransfer's average collection amount in Asia, Africa, and Latin America grew by 106% year-on-year, with Africa exceeding 270%, Latin America reaching 94%, and ASEAN reaching 82%.

Bill Deng, Founder and CEO of XTransfer, stated that as the US market share declines, emerging markets such as Southeast Asia, Africa, and Latin America are rapidly absorbing growth and becoming the "new blue ocean" for Chinese enterprises going overseas. Deng noted, "Today, for every RMB 100 of China's exports, RMB 2 are settled through XTransfer, and one-tenth of foreign trade SMEs have registered with XTransfer. Our frontline data insights enable us to keenly capture shifts in global trade flows."

To meet the practical needs of foreign trade enterprises deeply cultivating emerging markets, XTransfer continues to upgrade its products and services, building a broad local collection network and one-stop foreign trade financial capabilities. Currently, XTransfer's local accounts and local collection capabilities cover key markets across ASEAN, Latin America, and Africa. Compared with 2024, it has newly supported important countries, including Mexico, Brazil, Ghana, South Africa, Türkiye, and Egypt, achieving a marked improvement from "available" to "excellent". XTransfer now supports over 30 local currencies, with services covering over 80% of emerging markets. XTransfer's "local collection" enables buyers to pay directly in local currencies, easing dollar shortages in some markets, avoiding foreign exchange losses caused by forced conversions by intermediary banks, significantly reducing remittance costs, and optimising the cross-border transaction experience.

XTransfer adheres to a "compliance-first" development strategy and has obtained over 30 payment-related licenses worldwide. The company is currently exhibiting at CES 2026 in the United States and simultaneously announced the addition of payment licenses in Alabama and North Dakota, bringing the total to 25 US states where it is licensed to conduct business. Previously, XTransfer also obtained local payment licenses in Singapore and the Netherlands. As its compliance footprint continues to expand, the company has partnered with multiple multinational banks and financial institutions to build a cross-border, group-level global multi-currency unified settlement platform, and, through data-driven, automated, internet-enabled, and intelligent capabilities, has developed AML and risk control infrastructure tailored to SMEs, enabling SMEs to enjoy cross-border financial services comparable to those of large multinational groups at lower cost.

